Dhanashree Verma says it took courage to divorce ‘more powerful’ Yuzvendra Chahal

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s personal life grabbed headlines during their divorce. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree opened up about her parents’ reaction to the divorce and how they appreciated her for taking a ‘courageous decision’. Dhanashree Verma talked about her decision to divorce Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree talks about her parents' reaction to divorce with Yuvendra Chahal

Dhanashree admitted that the initial phase was very confusing for her as well as her parents, since all of them needed strength to cope with the situation. While she was able to ignore negative comments, it was difficult for her parents to deal with questions from relatives and people around them. In such a delicate time, her friends and team played a crucial role in supporting her. She and her parents relied on each other for strength and managed to get through it together.

She further revealed, "There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad, and there were times when my parents kept their phones away. It was so overwhelming and not required because already parents feel so much pressure from society. And then when they have to deal with something like this, how do they fix that? There were days I had to strictly tell them Don't use your phones, stop answering calls."

Dhanashree added that the only advice she received from her parents and friends was to continue being dignified and not get impulsive. She revealed that her parents kept reminding her that she is good. "My parents kept reminding me that this is not who you are. To even take that decision requires a lot of courage. Knowing that you are with someone who is more powerful than you, to even come to that decision of leaving that partnership requires a lot of courage, and my parents remind me of that every day. They kept telling me how proud they are that I made this decision. It's not easy," she said.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's marriage

Chahal and Dhanashree met during Covid-19 when Chahal reached out to her for online dance lessons. Their friendship turned into love, and they soon tied the knot in Gurugram in December 2020. However, as per their petition, they separated in June 2022. In February 2025, they filed a petition seeking divorce by mutual consent and were granted a divorce in March this year.

During the divorce proceedings, there were rumours that Dhanashree was taking ₹60 crore in alimony. However, her family issued a statement dismissing them as 'baseless claims'. Meanwhile, Dhanashree was most recently seen in a special dance number alongside Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf. She is now set to make her acting debut with the Telugu dance drama Akasam Daati Vastaava, directed by Sri Sasi Kumar and produced by Dil Raju. More details on the film are awaited.