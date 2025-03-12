Internet calls Ashneer Grover ‘Thomas Shelby from Sarojini’ as he explores the streets of Russia: ‘Kis line mein aagaye’

Infamous entrepreneur Ashneer Grover is quite active on social media, and he recently collaborated with the travel brand Desh Videsh for a video. In the video, Ashneer is seen flaunting his fashion choices as he explores the streets of Russia. However, the internet seemed unimpressed by his looks. Ashneer Grover's new video sparks comparison with Peaky Blinders' Thomas Shelby.(Instgaram)

Ashneer Grover in Russia

On Tuesday, the travel brand shared a video of Ashneer enjoying his stay in Russia, exploring the streets while showing off his fashion choices. He was seen wearing a formal three-piece suit along with a cap and glasses in one clip, while in another, he sported a scarf and a long overcoat over formals. The entrepreneur was dressed by Abhinav Jindal and styled by Bhomika Vasishth.

Internet reacts to Ashneer's video

Ashneer's video sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some appreciated his looks, others compared him to Thomas Shelby. Praising him, one Instagram user wrote, "Killing it with the aura." Another commented, "Slay! Love this look." A third added, "Real badass energy."

However, not everyone was impressed. One comment read, "Thomas Shelby from Sarojini." Another wrote, "Thomas Shelby from Meesho." A third user joked, "Peaky Blinders sasta waala (cheap one)." Another internet user commented, "Yeh kis line mein aagaye aap (What are you getting into now)?" Some even thought he resembled Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

For the unversed, Thomas Shelby is the name of the character played by Cillian Murphy in the British period crime drama Peaky Blinders.

About Ashneer Grover's new reality show

In January, Ashneer announced that he would be hosting his own reality show, Rise and Fall. The show features 16 contestants divided into two groups: the powerful "Rulers" and the struggling "Workers," competing for a cash prize while living in a divided house. The show's exact release date has not been announced yet, but it is part of MX Player's lineup for 2025.

The official synopsis of the show reads,"This high-stakes competition will feature 16 contestants battling for power in a divided house, where social hierarchy and strategic gameplay determine their fate. Rulers hold the power and the ability to control the workers—but their status is not permanent. In a series of twists and turns, we see the powerful becoming powerless and vice versa. The show promises high-stakes drama and power struggles, offering a thrilling experience for viewers."