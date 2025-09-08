Bigg Boss Telugu 9 full list of contestants: 9 celebrities, 6 commoners on Nagarjuna show with double house theme

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 full list of contestants: Season 9 of Bigg Boss Telugu, hosted by Nagarjuna, premiered on 7 September on JioHotstar and Star Maa. A total of 15 contestants, including 9 celebrities and 6 commoners, entered the Bigg Boss house. This is the first time that commoners have been allowed on the show. The theme this year for the show is double houses, with the Owners competing with the Tenants. Bigg Boss Telugu 9 full list of contestants: Nagarjuna returns as the host of the reality TV show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 celebrities list

Thanuja Puttaswamy: Thanuja is a TV actor known for her roles in Mounaragam, Agnipariksha, and Legally Veer.

Flora Saini: Flora, also known as Asha Saini or Mayuri, has worked in numerous South Indian and Hindi films. She was most recently seen in Rana Naidu and The Trial.

Sanjjanaa Galrani: Known for her roles in Telugu and Kannada films, Sanjjanaa was arrested in 2020 in a drug case, from which she received relief in March this year.

Emmanuel: Better known as Jabardasth Emmanuel, he’s known for his skits on the TV show Jabardasth.

Shrasti Verma: Shrasti began her career as an assistant choreographer to Jani Master, who was accused of sexual abuse last year. She later transitioned to acting in a film with him.

Bharani Shankar: Known for his role on the popular TV show Karthika Deepam, Bharani has also acted in films such as Aaviri, Dheera and Waltair Veerayya.

Rithu Chowdary: Rithu is known for her roles on the TV shows Prema Entha Madhuram and Inti Guttu. She also acted in the movie, Mouname Ishtam.

Ramu Rathod: Ramu is an independent artist and a folk singer popular for rustic songs such as Pacha Bottu and Diya Diya Re.

Suman Setty: Suman became a popular comedian in the early 2000s after the 2004 film 7G Brundavan Colony.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 commoners list

Kalyan Padala: Kalyan is an army veteran turned influencer who was selected to appear on the show through Bigg Boss Agnipariksha.

Harita Harish: Harish is a YouTuber known for his comedy skits. He competed on Agnipariksha as the Masked Man.

Demon Pavan: Pavan, who goes by Demon Pavan online, is a fitness content creator and an anime lover.

Sreeja Dammu: Sreeja is a vlogger known for making dance and lifestyle content.

Priya Shetty: Priya is a doctor by profession who has always aspired to be an actor.

Maryada Manish: Manish is the co-founder of a startup called Fello and was featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 theme

The theme of Bigg Boss Telugu this year is double houses. At the end of the premiere, Nagarjuna dropped a bombshell that the commoner contestants will occupy the main Bigg Boss house as the Owners, while the celebrities will settle into the second house with lesser amenities as the Tenants.

The six commoners, Sreeja, Priya, Pavan, Harish, Kalyan, and Manish, officially entered the lavishly designed main house, while Sanjjanaa, Suman, Thanuja, Flora, Emmanuel, Rithu, Bharani, Shrasti, and Ramu entered the second house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 can be seen on Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and at 9 PM on weekends. It can also be streamed 24/7 on Jio Hotstar.