Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani calls for women's association in Kannada film industry amid Hema Committee report controversy

Amid the controversy sparked by the Justice Hema Committee report, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani has taken a stand for women in the Kannada film industry. She recently met with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission to propose the creation of the “Sandalwood Woman Artist Association” (SWAA), aimed at promoting women’s rights and safety, news agency ANI reported. Sanjjanaa Galrani met with the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, emphasizing the need for an independent body to support women in the industry.

READ | Three people stabbed after a fight during Ganesha idol procession at Karnataka's Belagavi

"In the Kannada film industry, we don't have any independent body. From my foundation, Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation, I have requested the formation of an independent body... so that newcomers entering the industry are aware of their rights and understand appropriate behaviour," Sanjjanaa said, while speaking to the agency.

Earlier this month, Sanjjanaa used her Instagram platform to rally support for the formation of SWAA, highlighting the need for a structured support system in Sandalwood.

READ | Lenovo to establish country's fourth largest R&D centre in Bengaluru, make AI servers locally

Karnataka Women's Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary also spoke to reporters about the matter and said, "This is the first time the film industry has had a meeting about forming a committee for women... It is a law that any organisation with more than 10 women must have a POSH committee. I have issued them a letter. They have 15 days to respond. A POSH committee will not hinder film production. If anyone faces harassment, they can approach the committee... The president of the film industry has agreed to it."

The call for a POSH committee follows distressing allegations of sexual assault against high-profile figures in the Malayalam film industry, revealed in the recently publicized Justice Hema Committee report. The 235-page document detailed a culture of harassment and exploitation dominated by a handful of powerful male producers and directors.

READ | Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane suffers tail strike incident; DGCA begins probe, derosters flight crew

In response to these revelations, the government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve deeper into the challenges faced by women in the industry, marking a significant step toward change.

(With inputs from ANI)