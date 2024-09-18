Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane suffers tail strike incident; DGCA begins probe, derosters flight crew

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is the main aviation regulator, is investigating a tail strike incident involving a Bengaluru-bound plane, that occurred on September 9. The incident occurred with an IndiGo A321 aircraft, which was operating a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru. It has been grounded in the Karnataka capital for maintenance following the incident, according to news agency PTI. IndiGo has acknowledged the incident in a statement, confirming that the aircraft will undergo necessary repairs before being returned to service.(PTI)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru airport likely to make flight announcements in Kannada to promote local language

A senior DGCA official spoke to reporters on the matter and confirmed that the flight crew involved in the incident has been de-rostered as part of the ongoing investigation. The incident is under investigation, and authorities are reviewing all relevant data, the official told the agency.

ALSO READ | DGCA fines IndiGo airlines ₹30 lakh over tail strike incidents

IndiGo has acknowledged the incident in a statement, confirming that the aircraft will undergo necessary repairs before being returned to service. "The aircraft is currently under maintenance and will be back in operation post necessary repairs. The incident is under investigation," the airline said, as quoted in the report.

In a separate development, Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is taking steps to promote the Kannada language in collaboration with the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP). KSP members have urged the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the airport, to make flight announcements in Kannada, including those for international flights. This initiative aims to celebrate and preserve local culture, enhancing the travel experience for Kannada-speaking passengers.

ALSO READ | Two Delta planes collide on tarmac at Atlanta airport, FAA says

"BLR Airport will use digital media to…engage with passengers through on-ground activities to promote the Kannada language,” a statement from the BIAL said. Further updates on the investigation and repairs are expected in the coming days.

(With inputs from PTI)