The management of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is all set to collaborate with Kannada Sahitya Parishat to promote the Kannada language in the airport. Bengaluru airport likely to make flight announcements in Kannada to promote local language

The members of KSP urged Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) to make flight announcements in Kannada as well, including on international flights. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat is conducting the 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Saahitya Sammelana in Mandya, and they requested the airport management to arrange reception desks for delegates arriving at the fest.

In an announcement, the management of BIAL said, “A meeting was held at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru between Nadoja Dr. Mahesh Joshi, Chairman, Kannada Sahitya Parishat, Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL and H R Venkatraman, Head of Corporate Affairs to discuss initiatives to promote Kannada language, art and culture of Karnataka. BLR Airport will collaborate with Kannada Sahitya Parishat to support the upcoming 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Saahitya Sammelana in Mandya by providing reception desks and photo booths to welcome the delegates.”

It further said that the airport's digital displays will prioritise the Kannada language. “In addition, BLR Airport will use digital media to display information about the event and engage with passengers through on-ground activities to promote the Kannada language,” the statement added.

Mahesh Joshi asked the airport management to make Kannada announcements from Kannada Rajyotsava Day (November 1). “I told them (BIAL) to prioritise the Kannada language on all signboards, keeping it on the top, followed by other languages. They swiftly responded to the request and said that they will put all efforts into promoting the Kannada language.”

Joshi also said that he will write to the civil aviation ministry regarding this. “Some permissions have to be granted by the civil aviation ministry and I will personally write to them, requesting the promotion of Kannada language in Bengaluru airport. The moment international passengers land in Bengaluru, she should be welcomed with local culture,” he added.