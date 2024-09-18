Lenovo to establish country's fourth largest R&D centre in Bengaluru, make AI servers locally

Lenovo India has announced plans to manufacture 50,000 GPU-based AI servers locally, starting next year, with a significant focus on its Bengaluru operations. The company also revealed the establishment of its fourth largest research and development centre in the city, reported news agency PTI. Bengaluru’s new R&D centre will enhance Lenovo’s capabilities, contributing to key stages of the product life cycle, including system design and software development. (REUTERS)

Managing Director Shailendra Katyal shared that the servers will be produced at their Puducherry facility but will play a crucial role in supporting Bengaluru's tech ecosystem. "Lenovo will make 50,000 servers annually. The production will start next year. It will be manufactured at our Pondicherry facility not only for India but it will also be exported from India," he stated, as quoted by the agency.

"We have had a long commitment to make in India even before the production linked incentive scheme started. We started manufacturing in India about two decades ago. We have been designing Android phones from India and now we are extending the same to server level as well. We export mobile phones from India to the Americas but servers will be exported very much across the world," Katyal added.

Bengaluru’s new R&D centre will enhance Lenovo’s capabilities, contributing to key stages of the product life cycle, including system design and software development, the report stated. Amit Luthra, Managing Director of Lenovo India’s Infrastructure Group, mentioned that this centre will match the standards of Lenovo’s global facilities, supporting a high-skill workforce in the region.

"We are setting up the fourth-largest research and development centre for Lenovo globally. The number of benches across our four big R&D centres is the same. India R&D will have a high skill set ecosystem. It matches our global facility and all four units are at par with each other," Luthra said.

(With inputs from PTI)