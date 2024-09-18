Premium managed office solutions provider Table Space has acquired a 5.5-lakh square feet office facility in East Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for ₹500 crore. The property, Kalyani Camellia, will be housed under the brand’s Table Space Towers portfolio. Table Space acquires 5.5-lakh sq ft office property in Bengaluru for ₹ 500 crore(Table Space)

Kalyani Camellia is a nine-storey Grade A and LEED Gold-certified strategically planned asset which offers access to two key micro-markets, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road (ORR), the company statement said.

“In the next 12-18 months, as part of our ambitious growth strategy, we plan to expand the Table Space Towers portfolio by adding another 5 million square feet,” said Amit Banerji, CEO and Chairman, Table Space.

“Bengaluru is our most mature and vital market, contributing 46% to overall revenue. The city is poised to remain our largest growth area,” said Kunal Mehra, president of Table Space.

The first acquisition made under the Table Space Towers portfolio was a 9-lakh square feet facility in Kharadi, Pune. The company acquired a 50% ownership stake in the said property as part of a joint venture undertaking with Panchshil Realty, for ₹400 crore.

Expansion plans

As reported earlier by HT.com, Table Space is looking to nearly double its footprint with a 9 million square feet addition to its portfolio over the next three years, taking the total space take up to over 18 million square feet by financial year 2026-27.

The next three years will see the brand's presence extend to about 120 centres, largely focussed on Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Over the last seven years, Table Space has established its presence in each of the said six cities with a footprint spanning over 9.5 million square feet. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm caters to 400 enterprise clients across more than 60 centres presently.