Table Space acquires 5.5-lakh sq ft office property in Bengaluru for 500 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Sep 18, 2024 10:51 AM IST

Bengaluru real estate deal: The commercial real estate asset, Kalyani Camellia, is a part of the brand’s Table Space Towers portfolio, the company said

Premium managed office solutions provider Table Space has acquired a 5.5-lakh square feet office facility in East Bengaluru’s Whitefield area for 500 crore. The property, Kalyani Camellia, will be housed under the brand’s Table Space Towers portfolio.

Table Space acquires 5.5-lakh sq ft office property in Bengaluru for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 crore(Table Space)
Kalyani Camellia is a nine-storey Grade A and LEED Gold-certified strategically planned asset which offers access to two key micro-markets, Whitefield and Outer Ring Road (ORR), the company statement said.

Also Read: Table Space to add 9 mn sq ft to its portfolio in the next three years, invest 4,500 crore towards expansion plans

“In the next 12-18 months, as part of our ambitious growth strategy, we plan to expand the Table Space Towers portfolio by adding another 5 million square feet,” said Amit Banerji, CEO and Chairman, Table Space.

“Bengaluru is our most mature and vital market, contributing 46% to overall revenue. The city is poised to remain our largest growth area,” said Kunal Mehra, president of Table Space.

Also Read: Table Space takes on lease 13.5 lakh sq ft of managed office space in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad

The first acquisition made under the Table Space Towers portfolio was a 9-lakh square feet facility in Kharadi, Pune. The company acquired a 50% ownership stake in the said property as part of a joint venture undertaking with Panchshil Realty, for 400 crore.

Expansion plans

As reported earlier by HT.com, Table Space is looking to nearly double its footprint with a 9 million square feet addition to its portfolio over the next three years, taking the total space take up to over 18 million square feet by financial year 2026-27.

The next three years will see the brand's presence extend to about 120 centres, largely focussed on Tier 1 cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.

Also Read: After Awfis, three major co-working firms mull Initial Public Offering in 2025: Sources

Over the last seven years, Table Space has established its presence in each of the said six cities with a footprint spanning over 9.5 million square feet. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm caters to 400 enterprise clients across more than 60 centres presently.

