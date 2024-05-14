Table Space takes on lease 13.5 lakh sq ft of managed office space in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad

Managed office solutions provider, Table Space, has taken on lease more than 13.5 lakh sq ft of managed workspace across Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on the back of increasing demand from corporates. Table Space has taken on lease more than 13.5 lakh sq ft of managed workspace across Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru on the back of increasing demand from corporates.

Table Space plans to add another 17.5 lakh sq ft in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru to expand its portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In Chennai, Table Space has leased over 500,000 sq ft at Mapletree Global Infocity Park and 160,000 sq ft with DLF, acquiring two large Grade A properties. With these recent additions, Table Space now has three assets in Chennai, including KRC Commerzone in Porur, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Flex office space contributes to more than one-third of Delhi-NCR's office leasing activity in Q1 2024

In Mumbai, the company has signed three new Grade A leases - adding 55,000 sq ft in Oberoi Commerz III, Goregaon, 200,000 sq ft at Runwal R-Square, Andheri, and 29,000 sq ft at the Raheja Altimus Worli. Table Space plans to add another 500,000 sq ft in Mumbai in the next 12 months to cater to the city's escalating demand for managed workspaces, particularly from the BFSI, technology, engineering, and manufacturing firms, it said.

In Hyderabad, Table Space has acquired 260,000 sq ft in Building 4, Mindspace IT park, with a growth option of an additional 250,000 sq ft. There are plans to secure an additional 500,000 sq ft over the next 12 months within the HITEC City and financial district, a micro market that has seen strong interest from clients, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: At 27% Mumbai witnesses the highest coworking rental growth since FY20

In Bengaluru, Table Space has leased premium Grade A assets in the Central Business District (CBD) - the heart of Bengaluru - with 55,000 sq ft at UB City, and 100,000 sq ft at Café Coffee Day Square. There are further plans to secure another 500,000 sq ft in the Whitefield area, the company said.

“India is witnessing high growth in the larger flexible workspace market. This is fueled by an influx of multinational companies (MNCs), global capability centers (GCCs) and the larger industrial expansion driving an increase in demand for premium offices and custom managed solutions,” said Kunal Mehra, president, Table Space.

Also Read: Tier-II cities emerge as new ground for flexible office operators; Ahmedabad records highest flex stock

“We are expanding our presence across key metros, as they are becoming increasingly attractive to clients due to their strategic location, robust infrastructure, and a supportive business environment," said Amit Banerji, CEO and founder of Table Space.

Founded in 2017, Table Space has delivered over 9.5 million sq ft of custom spaces, through more than 60 centers across seven cities in India.