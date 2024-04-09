 Flex office space contributes to more than one-third of Delhi-NCR's office leasing activity in Q1 2024 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Flex office space contributes to more than one-third of Delhi-NCR's office leasing activity in Q1 2024

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 07:57 AM IST

Gross office leasing in Delhi-NCR touches 4.03 mn sq ft in Q1 2024 on the back of increase in demand from domestic occupiers

Gross office leasing in Delhi-NCR touched 4.03 mn sq ft in the first quarter (Jan-March) of 2024 on the back of leasing demand from domestic occupiers, including flex, who accounted for approximately 54% of the total leasing activity, according to a report released by JLL on April 8.

The share of coworking space take-up in overall office leasing activity is poised to rebound to about 15 per cent share in 2021, similar to the 2019 level.(HT File Photo)
The share of coworking space take-up in overall office leasing activity is poised to rebound to about 15 per cent share in 2021, similar to the 2019 level.(HT File Photo)

NH-8 in Gurugram and Noida city showcased the highest leasing activity, collectively accounting for over 50% of the total leasing during the quarter, the report said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read: WeWork India forays into Chennai with a 1.3 lakh sq ft co-working facility

The uptick in demand was particularly noticeable in the flex, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), and manufacturing sectors, with flex contributing to more than one-third of Delhi NCR's leasing activity.

Flex operators, in particular, experienced growth during the quarter, with a record-breaking quarterly space take-up of 1.42 million sq. ft. This surge indicates the rising popularity and demand for flexible workspaces in the region, the report said.

Also Read: At 27% Mumbai witnesses the highest coworking rental growth since FY20

“Among the various submarkets within Delhi NCR, the NH-8 in Gurugram and Noida City showcased the highest leasing activity, collectively accounting for over 50% of the total leasing during the quarter. These areas have become prime destinations for businesses and have attracted significant attention from occupiers," said Manish Aggarwal, Senior Managing Director, North & East India, JLL.

"The impressive leasing performance in Delhi NCR's first quarter highlights the region's resilience, vibrancy, and attractiveness as a commercial real estate market,” he said.

Also Read: Tier-II cities emerge as new ground for flexible office operators; Ahmedabad records highest flex stock

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / Flex office space contributes to more than one-third of Delhi-NCR's office leasing activity in Q1 2024
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On