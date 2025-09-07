Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan is teary-eyed as Kunickaa's son slams Farrhana for calling her 'flop actress'

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19 was emotional, not just for housemate Kunickaa Sadanand and her son Ayaan Lal but also for the host, Salman Khan. He got teary-eyed as Ayaan described everything his mother had gone through while addressing another housemate, Farrhana Bhatt, for calling his mother a ‘flop actress’. Here’s what he said. Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan got emotional as Ayaan described everything his mother Kunickaa Sadanand has gone through.

Kunickaa’s son reminds her of the support she has

The latest episode on Saturday had Salman in an angry mood as he called out housemates for their conduct. However, his demeanour changed once Kunickaa’s son Ayaan came on stage to show support for his mother. He spoke of how he and the rest of the family are ‘touched’ and ‘proud’ of her in Bigg Boss. He also pointed out that the kinnar samaj that she helped is also supporting her.

“Whatever I am today, it's because of you. I'm the luckiest man in the world to have you as my mother. You have to be strong for me, and you are a support system outside,” says Ayaan, adding, “You lived for your father, then for your husband, and for your sons — now it’s time to live for yourself, you are 62 yaar. You have to be strong for me, Mom.” He also mentioned that even their milkman has inquired about her and is supportive.

Salman Khan gets emotional for Kunickaa and her son

In an earlier episode, Farrhana called Kunickaa a ‘flop actress’ and even brought up her children, saying, “Aapke bacche kya soch rahe honge aapko aise TV par dekh kar? (What would your children think looking at you like this on television?)” When Salman gave Ayaan the opportunity to address this with Farrhana, he revealed that his mother had to go through a legal battle for his brother Abhay, which made Salman and the housemates emotional.

Reminding Farrhana that his mother was once a little girl with dreams who got married with hope in her heart at only 17, he said, “So she was 17 years old and she told her father, Papa, I love this man and I want to get married to him, and she got married. The marriage didn't work out, and the child they had was kidnapped at a train station. Now, to fight his custody case, she entered the film industry and earned money. She flew between Mumbai and Delhi every week, which left her with no savings.” He revealed that she reunited with his brother after 12 long years of legal battles.

Ayaan mentioned that her bad experiences did not harden her to love, adding, “She then married my father, left everything, went to the US, and had me. But that also didn’t work out. A little girl had a dream of running a house with a husband and kids. So when you point out that she’s always in the kitchen, Zeishaan bhai pointed out that she’s always talking about food. She didn’t get any of this in life, so don’t take that chance away from her now.”

Salman also schooled the housemates for calling Kunickaa ‘flop’, reminding them that it could happen to anybody. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar every night at 9 PM and can be seen on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.