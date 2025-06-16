Single mom Kunickaa Sadanand gets a shoutout from son on Father’s Day: ‘Did it all by herself’

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand, a single mother, has always been a pillar of strength for her son Ayaan Lall. On Father's Day, Ayaan chose to honour her in a special way. He gave a heartfelt shoutout to his mom, expressing his deepest gratitude for her unwavering support and love. Also read: Kunickaa Sadanand reveals how affair with Kumar Sanu began, how he was unhappy in his marriage and wanted to die The special social media post by Kunickaa's son made her cry.

Ayaan Lall cheers for his mom

Ayaan took to Instagram on Father's Day to post a heartfelt note for his mother, Kunickaa. Alongside the message, he shared a sweet video showcasing happy moments they've shared together. The video came with the title “Happy Father's Day to all the single mothers”.

In the tribute message, Ayaan thanked Kunickaa for shaping him into the person he is today, acknowledging her influence and sacrifices.

Sharing the video, Ayaan wrote, “How did she do it all by herself? To keep her whole life to the side and say, 'Okay, I will do this. As difficult as it gets, as much as people don’t understand it. I will do it.' I think this is why my standards in love are so high, I think this is why when I give to someone I expect nothing in return. It’s the only way I know since I was a child. I love you so much. Thank you maa for making me who I am”.

He wrapped the emotional post with a witty joke, writing, “Side note- Did you ever think you will be blessed with such an awesome son? Happy Father’s Day, Mumma”.

The post made Kunickaa cry, as she wrote in the comment section, “Awww my baby , you made me cry with joy. You are a much better version of me. far better”.

More about Kunika

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand is best known for her roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah, and Khiladi. While not much is known about her personal life, it is believed that Kunickaa got married twice. Ayaan is from her second marriage.

Earlier this year, Kunickaa admitted she was in a relationship with singer Kumar Sanu while he was still married. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kunickaa revealed that the singer was struggling with depression due to his troubled marriage and was deeply affected by it.

She also shared that they were in a relationship for six years but kept it private out of respect for Kumar Sanu’s family and children. She said, “We only appeared in public when performing at shows together. I helped select his clothes and managed arrangements for his performances. I was like his wife and considered him like my husband. It felt like a relationship similar to Shakuntala and Dushyant. But later, I discovered things about him that broke my heart.”