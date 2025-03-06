Kunickaa Sadanand defends Udit Narayan kissing female fans during concert: ‘Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne’

Singer Udit Narayan recently landed in controversy after a video of him kissing a few female fans during a live concert surfaced on the internet. The singer received severe backlash on social media, with many calling his move 'disgusting.' Now singer Kunickaa Sadanand has shared her take on the Udit Narayan kiss controversy, and defended his actions, saying he should have kissed on the cheeks instead of the lips. (Also read: ‘Sir ek kiss hojaaye’: Paparazzi tease Udit Narayan as he makes first public appearance after controversy) Singer Kunickaa Sadanand has come out in support of Udit Narayan over the kiss controversy.

‘I don’t blame anybody’

During an interaction with Hindi Rush, Kunickaa reacted to the controversy and defended Udit. She said, “Udit Narayan ji ne kiss kia wo toh theek kia, lekin galat jagah par kiya. Gaal par kar deta lekin ab… I don’t blame anybody. Ab ladki bhi toh aayi hai saamne. Aapne aadmi pe kyu daal diya, ki tumne kyu kiss kiya? Ab aapki thali mein laddoo saj ke aayenge toh fir kya aap khayenge nahi unko (Udit Narayan kissed, that’s alright, but he kissed on the wrong place. He should’ve kissed on the cheek… The girl also came for the kiss. Why put the blame only on the man? If sweets are served on your plate, wouldn’t you eat them)?”

‘I know ki bahut saari auratein mujhe trash karengi’

She went on to add, "That’s not fair. Just because he’s Udit Narayan, you’re saying why did you kiss her? Pehli baat toh stage show karna na, it’s a different emotion altogether. You’re so excited, the audience is giving you so much, you’re on a high. And jaise na aap nashe mein hote hain na, uss high mein, kabhi kabhi aap aisa dance ka step kar dete hain ki aapko pata nahi tha ki aap aisa dance bhi kar pate hain. I know ki bahut saari auratein mujhe trash karengi, ki what does she think, but aap khud ko bhi toh dekho, aap sirf aadmi ko kyu blame karogi? (You are in a trance on stage. You sometimes dance like you didn’t know you could. You hit different notes, perform differently. I know a lot of women will troll me, but you should see your own actions instead of just blaming the man).”

In the video, Udit Narayan was seen kissing a female fan on her lips during one of his concerts. The fan was trying to take a selfie with the singer when he kissed her. After receiving immense backlash from the audience, the singer called it ‘unconditional love for fans.’