‘He is unstoppable’: Internet reacts as another video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans on lips surfaces

Recently, Udit Narayan sparked criticism after his video kissing a female fan went viral on social media. Now, another video has emerged on the internet which shows him kissing multiple fans and internet is not impressed. Udit Narayan's another video kissing female fan surfaces on internet.

New video of Udit Narayan kissing female fans

On Wednesday, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared footage of fans eagerly gathering around Narayan for selfies after his concert. Dressed in a blue formal outfit, the singer is seen engaging with admirers, offering kisses to several female fans. In one particular moment, he even kisses a woman on the lips. However, the fan was seen laughing in response.

Social media users quickly reacted to the video. One comment read, “He is unstoppable.” A second observed how Narayan ignored a male fan who was asking for a selfie, stating, “One man was asking for a selfie, and he didn’t care.” Another comment joked, “Kissing selfies are the new trend,” while another remarked, “He is going crazy.”

Udit addresses controversy

This isn’t the first time Narayan has drawn criticism for such behavior. Earlier, a video of him returning kisses to female fans while performing his hit song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra went viral, leaving audiences divided. Addressing the controversy in an interview with HT City, Narayan said, “I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, and my image has never been such that I forcefully kiss fans. In fact, I fold my hands in gratitude when I see the love my fans shower on me. While on stage, I bow down, thinking this moment may never come again.”

Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya also came to Narayan’s defense in an interview with News18, stating, “He’s Udit Narayan! Girls were after him; he didn’t pull anyone close. I’m sure that every time Udit performs, his wife is there as a co-singer. Let him enjoy his success! He’s a romantic singer, a big khiladi, and I’m an anari. Don’t try to play games with him.”

About Udit Narayan

Udit Narayan is a legendary playback singer who has lent his voice to songs in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, and Assamese. He has received four National Film Awards and was honored with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

Some of his most notab songs include Papa Kehte Hain (Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak), Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum (Hum), Ilu Ilu (Saudagar), and Saat Samundar Paar (Vishwatma). He has also delivered memorable hits in films like Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year, among others.