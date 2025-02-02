Internet digs out old videos of Udit Narayan kissing Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal after furore over fan kiss

Veteran singer Udit Narayan received immense criticism from a section of the internet after he kissed a woman on the lips at a show in an undated video. On Saturday, a bunch of videos emerged on social media platforms of the singer kissing other women at an event. (Also Read | Udit Narayan kisses female fans on the lips at show in viral video, internet calls it 'beyond boundaries of disgust') Udit Narayan has sung many songs with Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal.

Udit earlier kissed Alka Yagnik, Shreya Ghoshal

After the videos surfaced online, the internet dug out old videos of Udit kissing singers Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal at various events. In a clip, Udit kissed Alka Yagnik on the stage of Indian Idol. She was seen singing on the stagein the video as Udit approached her and kissed her cheek suddenly. A visibly shocked Alka quickly moved away. In another video, Alka was seen making a face as Udit kissed her at another event.

A few years ago, Shreya won an award for Best Female Singer. It was handed to her by Udit and television personality Malaika Arora. As Shreya arrived on the stage, Udit hugged and kissed her on the cheek. Shreya made a face but broke into a smile before accepting the award from Malaika.

Internet disgusted by Udit's actions

Reacting to the videos of Udit kissing Alka and Shreya, a person wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "She (Shreya) clearly felt uncomfortable and laughed it off." A comment read, "The behaviour displayed is truly unacceptable and disturbing. It's evident that Shreya, ma'am, was visibly uncomfortable, and the way the man held her arm was inappropriate."

A tweet read, "Instead of respecting her personal space and letting go, he continued to speak while holding onto her, which only amplified the discomfort. Such actions are disrespectful and should never be tolerated." Another comment read, "He has a wife in the house, but still, the way he and his son talk with Alka is utterly disrespectful to his wife." "Alka looks displeased. Stop this harassment Udit. Sick!" said another person.

Udit has sung many songs with Alka and Shreya. They have lent their voices to Jaane Kyon Log Pyar, Raja Ko Rani Se, Haseeno Ko Aate Hain, Hum To Dil Se Haare, Udja Kale Kawan, and Bairi Piya, among many others.

How Udit reacted to his kissing videos

Reacting to the criticism, Udit told HT City, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain (Fans are so crazy. We're not liek that,we are decent people). Some people encourage this and show their love through this...There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (this is all madness. One shouldn't give so much attention to it).”