Row over social media video alleging Udit Narayan kissed female fans during show; internet is ‘disgusted’

Internet is miffed with a video appearing to show singer Udit Narayan kissing his female fan on the mouth during a show. Several videos of the singer performing on stage appeared on social media platforms in the last couple of days. (Also Read | Udit Narayan escapes after fire in his building, says incident affected him mentally: ‘Anything could’ve happened') People aren't happy with Udit Narayan's video of kissing female fans.

Udit Narayan kisses female fans during show

In a clip shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), Udit is heard singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani. During the performance, several female fans approach him for selfies. As the people stand near the stage, Udit kneels down for the picture. Next, he kissed them on the cheeks after they clicked photos.

At one point, Udit was seen gesturing to the security person to let a female fan come to him for selfies. The person smiled as he gestured Udit to wait. After the girl clicked the selfie, she kissed Udit on the cheek. He then turned and kissed the fan on the lips. The audience was heard shouting and cheering.

The undated video was shared on X this week with no information about where the alleged incident occurred. The grainy quality of the video offers no clarity on whether the individual is indeed Udit Narayan. HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

Internet reacts to the video

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Udit ji? Seriously? My eyes, my eyes. Can’t expect something like this from him." Others wondered if the video was manipulated. "Tell me it's AI tell me it is!! What a nightmare. Beyond the boundaries of disgust. Why did he not kiss the guy taking a selfie with him??" asked another person. "He smooched the last girl on her lips like a molester. At least the other girls he kissed their cheeks." tweeted a social media user.

"What is it at the end??? Is he literally now picking and choosing and calling girls over to do some more creepy kissing since none is left to ask for selfies?!!" read a tweet. "At the end, he was literally begging to let the fan come in so he could kiss. Did you see how he held the last fan’s neck so he could turn it easily to kiss? This is not good," read a comment.

About Udit Narayan

Udit has sung in many languages including Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam and Assamese. He has also won four National Film Awards. Udit is known for his songs in films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara and Student of the Year, among others.