Exclusive | Udit Narayan REACTS to backlash over his viral video kissing female fans at a concert: Hum decent log hain…

Udit Narayan has found himself at the center of a controversy following a viral clip from one of his concerts. The internet erupted in outrage after the 69-year-old singer was seen returning kisses from fans during his performance of Tip Tip Barsa Paani (from Mohra, 1994). At one point, he allegedly even kissed a female fan on the lips as she was about to kiss him on the cheek. Udit Narayan

When HT City reached out to the singer for his reaction to the backlash online, he tells us, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye.”

The video, which quickly went viral, sparked an intense debate online. One Reddit user commented, “...sir age ho rahi hai respect hai apka thodi toh sharam karlo! Public me ye sab!” while others tagged the clip as “disgusting.”

Narayan suggested that there might be an ulterior motive behind the controversy, saying, "My family's image is such that everyone wants (a controversy to happen) Aditya (Narayan, son and singer) chup chaap rehta hai, controversy mein aata nahi hai. Many must feel that. There is madness when I am singing on stage, fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise iss type ke log hum hain hi nahi. Humein bhi unko khush karna hota hai."

Addressing the specific incident of kissing a female fan on the lips, Narayan says that it was a spontaneous moment. "I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image hasn't been such (that I forcefully kiss fans) In fact, I fold my hands when I see the love my fans shower on me, while on stage, I bow down, thinking phir aaj ka yeh waqt laut ke aaye na aaye," he ends.