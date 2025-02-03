Udit Narayan calls his ‘so-called scandalous’ video ‘act of pure affection’

Udit Narayan is making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leans in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the singer defended his actions. (Also Read – Internet digs out old videos of Udit Narayan kissing Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal after furore over fan kiss) Udit Narayan calls his video an "act of pure affection".

What Udit said

“Why would I do something now, at this stage of my life when I have achieved it all? There is a deep pure and unbreakable bond between my fans and I. What you saw in the so-called scandalous video was a manifestation of the love between my fans and I. They love me. I love them back even more,” Udit said.

“Do you hear any regret or sorrow in my voice? In fact, I am laughing as I talk to you. It is not something sleazy or secret. It is there in the public domain. My heart is pure. If some people want to see something dirty in my act of pure affection, then I feel sorry for them. I also want to thank them. Because now they’ve made me even more famous than I already was,” he added.

Udit reasoned that there's a mal intention behind the video being released on social media now, months after the concert from his US-Canada tour. He had a message for the mischief mongers that the more they try to pull him down, the more he will rise in retaliation. He also claimed that late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar considered him her favourite co-singer from his generation. He has “Mata Saraswati's blessings” so doesn't care about others who “cannot bear” to see him get more successful.

About the controversy

In the viral video, Narayan can be seen returning kisses to female fans as he sings his popular 1990s song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from action thriller Mohra.

In one of the clips circulating on social media, the singer is seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. When she goes closer to Narayan to click the photo with him, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer can be seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.