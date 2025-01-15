Unimpressed Abhijeet Bhattacharya says he has Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla concert tickets lying unused at home

Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla recently entertained the country with their series of concerts. However, in an interview with Times Now, Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the singer behind iconic songs like Woh Ladki Jo, Chalte Chalte, and more, shared his opinions on these concerts and claimed that his children would never buy tickets for such events. Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticises Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla for dancing in their concerts.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticise Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Aujla

Abhijeet Bhattacharya criticised Diljit and Karan for giving importance to dancing in concerts and said, “Even in my shows, people are seated to enjoy the performance, and they clap for me. That is what a concert is called. Jinki baat ho rahi hai (Diljit, Karan), voh gaate nahi hai, sirf dance karte hai. Pehle superstars dance karte the mere gaanon pe, ab American stars bhi karte hai (The names you mentioned (Diljit, Karan), they don’t sing; they only dance. Earlier, Bollywood superstars danced to my songs, and now even American stars do).”

Abhijeet challenges Diljit, Karan Aujla to perform in Kolhapur

He further stated that he does not want to be associated with them and said, “Mere concerts mein auditorium full hote hai. Jinka naam liya (Diljit, Karan), unko bolo Kolhapur mein jaake shows kare. Koi ticket nahi kharidega. Inka naam suna nahi hoga toh iska matlab yeh hai ki voh log backward hai? Mere ghar pe tickets pade rehte hai inke concerts ke. My kids distribute it among others. Mere bacche kabhi paise dalke ticket nahi lenge (My shows go houseful. The names you mentioned, ask them to perform in Kolhapur—no one will buy their tickets. If someone hasn’t heard of them, does that mean they are backward? I have bunches of their concert tickets at home. My kids distribute them among others. They will never spend money on such shows).”

Diljit Dosanjh successfully concluded the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour in Ludhiana on December 31. Despite restrictions on performing songs promoting alcohol, the singer managed to entertain the audience. Meanwhile, Karan Aujla’s It Was All A Dream tour saw ticket prices surpassing even Diljit’s and Coldplay’s, with the most expensive tickets priced as high as ₹15 lakh.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently made headlines after he expressed displeasure over Dua Lipa performing the viral Levitating x Woh Ladki Jo mashup during a live show in India. He criticized Dua Lipa for not acknowledging the original creator of the song and instead attributing it to Shah Rukh Khan.