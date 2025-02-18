‘Sir ek kiss hojaaye’: Paparazzi tease Udit Narayan as he makes first public appearance after controversy

Udit Narayan got embroiled in controversy after a video of him kissing a few female fans during a live concert surfaced on the internet. The singer received backlash on social media, with many calling his move 'disgusting.' The singer was recently seen at the success bash of The Roshans, where paparazzi teased him over the controversy. Udit Narayan attends the success bash of The Roshans.

Udit Narayan at The Roshans success bash

In his first public appearance post-controversy, Udit was seen attending the success bash of The Roshans. The singer was seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi at the venue. He even sang his song Papa Kehte Hain at the request of a paparazzo. Later, as he walked inside the venue singing the song, a paparazzo teased him by saying, "Sir, ek kiss ho jaaye," taking a dig at the recent controversy. However, Udit seemed to have ignored the remark.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, Reddit users were seen joking about it. One comment read, "It's all fun and games till Udit ji grabs the pap and fulfils his wish." Another commented, "This is absolute cinema." Another user wrote, "I almost thought he was going to grab someone on his way out (laughing emoji)." A Reddit user added, "That lady looked worried that he might just suddenly attack her with a kiss on his way in!"

About the controversy

The internet was upset after a video of Udit Narayan kissing a female fan on her lips during one of his concerts went viral on social media. The fan was trying to take a selfie with the singer when he kissed her. After receiving immense backlash from the audience, the singer called it 'unconditional love for fans.'

He told HT City, “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Hum log aise nahi hain, hum decent log hain. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans think they are getting a chance to meet, so someone extends their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... yeh sab deewangi hoti hai. Uspe itna dhyaan nahi dena chahiye (Fans are so passionate, you know. We are not like that; we are decent people. Some people encourage this and express their love in such ways. Why make a big deal out of this now? There are so many people in the crowd, and we have bodyguards present too. But fans feel like they are getting a rare chance to meet us, so some extend their hands for a handshake, some kiss the hands... this is all part of their admiration. Such things shouldn't be given too much attention).”