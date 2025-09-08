Salman Khan tells Bigg Boss 19 housemates about floods in Punjab and Himachal, says ‘tabahi machi hui hai’

Punjab is reeling under the devastating impact of floods triggered by heavy rains. While several Punjabi actors and singers have already extended their support to the victims, Salman Khan has now joined in, expressing his concern and urging people to come forward and help those affected. Salman Khan sheds light on Punjab floods during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan on Punjab floods

During Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday, Salman Khan pulled up Farhana for wasting food in the Bigg Boss house and, in the process, highlighted how people in Punjab are struggling to find basic meals amid the devastating floods. He said, "Do you know the conditions in Uttrakhand, Himachal Pradesh and now in Punjab? Baad pe baad, landslides, tabahi machi hui hai. Yeh jo farmers humare liye khaana banate hain, unke pass anaaj nahi hai khaane ke liye, ghar nahi hai rehne ke liye (Flood after flood, landslides, there is devastation everywhere. These farmers who grow food for us don’t even have grain to eat themselves, or homes to live in)."

He added, "Yeh jo community hai naa, yeh jaani jaati hai langar ke liye, social service ke liye, selflessness ke liye. Koi bhi aaye langar ke liye, kisi ko niraash nahi hone dete, bhooke pet vapas lautne nahi dete. Ab unpar afaat ayi hai toh hum sabka faraz banta hai ki unke liye kuch karen. Jitne Punjab ke singers hain unhone bahut contribute kiya hai, personally ja jaake. Hum log bhi yahan se koshish kar rahe hain ki jo kar sakte hain karenge (This community is known for langar, for social service, for selflessness. Whoever comes for langar, they never let anyone leave disappointed or hungry. Now that disaster has struck them, it is our duty to do something for them. Many singers from Punjab have contributed a lot, personally going there. We too are trying from here to do whatever we can)."

Singer and actor Ammy Virk adopted 200 houses to support those who lost everything in the floods. Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 flood-affected villages in Gurdaspur and Amritsar in collaboration with NGOs and the local administration. Gippy Grewal sent truckloads of silage to feed cattle in the flood-hit area of Ajnala, and Karan Aujla is providing medicines, boats, food and fodder. The stars also urged the fans to help those affected by the floods.

Salman Khan's upcoming movie

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in the movie Battle of Galwan. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, who is best known for Shootout At Wadala, the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. The film is currently under production, and Salman has described the action in the film as 'physically challenging.'