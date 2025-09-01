Ammy Virk adopts 200 homes to aid Punjab flood victims, postpones film release in solidarity

Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk has stepped up to support victims of the recent devastating floods in Punjab. In a heartfelt humanitarian gesture, Ammy and his team have announced the adoption of 200 homes to provide shelter and long-term support for families who have lost everything in the floods. Ammy Virk is supporting flood victims in Punjab by adopting 200 homes for shelter and long-term aid.

Ammy expressed solidarity with people affected by Punjab floods

Taking to Instagram to share the initiative, Ammy expressed deep sorrow over the devastation in his home state. “Our heart aches seeing the devastation the floods have caused in Punjab. Seeing our people without a roof over their heads has left me devastated. In our small effort to bring comfort and stability, we are adopting 200 houses to support those who have lost everything. This is not just about shelter — it's about giving hope, dignity, and strength to start again," Ammy wrote.

The initiative goes beyond immediate relief; it aims to restore a sense of security and dignity to those affected, offering them the tools and support they need to rebuild their lives from scratch.

In another show of solidarity, the team behind Ammy’s upcoming film Nikka Zaildar 4 has postponed the film’s release to 2 October, allowing the focus to remain on recovery efforts in flood-hit regions.

Calling on the wider community to stand united during this crisis, Ammy urged everyone to contribute in any way they can. “May we all come together in whatever way we can to support those in need,” he added.

The Punjab floods

Punjab has been severely affected by relentless floods, which have caused widespread devastation across the state. According to a report by Hindustan Times, at least 29 people have lost their lives, and over 15,600 individuals have been evacuated from submerged villages. The disaster has impacted more than 2.56 lakh people across 1,044 villages, particularly in districts like Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Fazilka, and Pathankot.

The floods have not only displaced thousands but also destroyed homes, crops, and infrastructure, severely crippling daily life and agriculture, the backbone of Punjab’s economy. Shortages of clean water, food, and medical aid continue to pose serious challenges for survivors.