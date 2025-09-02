Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal says 7-star hotel looks cheap compared to her house; internet jokes ‘Antilia bhi fail hai’

Since day one of Bigg Boss 19, influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has been grabbing attention for her statements about her luxurious lifestyle. In the recent episode, Tanya was seen talking to Neelam about her huge house, and the internet had a hilarious reaction. Tanya Mittal Talks about her luxurious house in Bigg Boss 19.

Tanya Mittal flexes her luxurious house

When Neelam asked Tanya what her house looks like, Tanya said, “It’s very beautiful. Mtlb swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 star yaa 7 star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye 2500 sq feet main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain (I mean, you know what heaven is like, right? If it existed on Earth, it would look like this. It’s like a dream. Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would seem cheap compared to it. I have an entire floor just for my clothes — 2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to them. There are 5 servants on every floor and 7 drivers).”

The internet had a field day reacting to Tanya’s comments. One user wrote, “Ambani’s Antilia also fails in front of her house.” Another said, “We want her home tour now.” A third commented, “Does she live in a mall?” while another joked, “That’s called a showroom.” Someone else even called her the “real-life Suneo” (a character from the television show Doraemon, who constantly bragged about being rich).

This is not the first time Tanya has flexed her lifestyle. Earlier, she claimed that she always has bodyguards around her, along with a convoy of cars. She even said that she and her security team saved the lives of over 100 people, including police officials, during a stampede at the Kumbh.

Tanya also revealed that she entered Bigg Boss with 800 sarees, saying, “I am not leaving my luxuries behind. I am taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on three sarees which I will be changing throughout the day.” While some internet users find her behaviour over the top, others find her highly entertaining.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Zeishaan Quadri, Amaal Mallik, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Mridul Tiwari, among others. The new season introduced a secret room twist right on day one. While there was no elimination in the first week, Salman announced that one housemate will be evicted this week. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9:30 pm and on Colours TV at 10:30 pm.