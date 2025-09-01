Tanya Mittal is unfazed by backlash over her remark on Pahalgam attack: ‘Very happy that MP Tourism department left me’

Spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal, who is currently entertaining audience with her personality on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, found herself caught in controversy earlier this year over her remarks on the Pahalgam attack. However, she insists she remained unfazed by the criticism. Tanya Mittal revealed that she was not bothered by backlash over her remark on Pahlgam attack.

Tanya Mittal reacts to controversy over her remark on Pahalgam attack

Following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, Tanya sparked debate after stating, “Terrorism has no religion,” which invited significant backlash. Soon after, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department issued a clarification that she was never their brand ambassador, despite Tanya mentioning it in her Instagram bio. Ahead of entering the Bigg Boss house, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, she addressed the controversy and revealed whether it had any impact on her.

Tanya revealed that she was unfazed by the controversy and added, “When the controversy happened, just 48 hours after that I was traveling and making videos. It really didn’t affect me. I know my truth. Agar acchai ko apni achai sabit karne nikalna padta hai, uss din burayi jeet jaati hai (If goodness has to step out to prove itself, that day evil wins). You be a good person and be sure that I am a good person and leave the place where people don’t respect your goodness.”

She added, “Kisi ne mere baarein main kuch kaha and they felt I was a misfit. Kya unke kehne se they can deny that we were working for 8 months together? (Someone said something about me and felt I was a misfit. But by saying that, can they deny the fact that we had been working together for 8 months?) They just proved a point that when there are difficult times, no one is standing with each other. And I am very happy that they left me because now we are more involved in other states, too. So is there anything stopping me?”

What Tanya Mittal had said

In April, Tanya shared a video talking about the Pahalgam attack on tourists at south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed. Tanya said, “Saying anything on this issue is critical and sensitive for me. In the media, there is talk of terrorists and terrorism. I, on the other hand, think terrorism has no religion.”

Her comments invited backlash on social media, and some even claimed that she has been making content for the Madhya Pradesh Tourism department. Following this, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department issued a clarification, saying, "Please note that Ms Tanya Mittal is not associated with MP Tourism in any capacity.”

Tanya Mittal in Bigg Boss 19

Tanya has already started making her mark in Salman Khan's show since day 1. While some found her irritating and self-obsessed, others coined her as an entertainer. Apart from her, the show also stars content creators and influencers such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Mridul Tiwari and actors such as Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj and Zeishaan Quadri, among others. The show is available to watch on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm.