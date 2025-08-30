Salman Khan lashes out at Pranit More over old jokes on him during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: ‘Mera naam use karke…’

After a thrilling week full of drama and ugly fights, the Bigg Boss contestants are all set to face Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar today (Saturday). A promo from today’s episode shows Salman confronting Pranit More for making jokes about him during his stand-up gigs. Salman Khan confronts comedian Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman Khan bashes Pranit More during Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

JioHotstar released an intriguing promo of Weekend Ka Vaar. The video shows Salman confronting Pranit and saying, “Pranit, stand-up comedian? Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joki sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hain, mere upar agar aap meri jagah hote aur main andar aapki jagah hota, toh aap kaisa react karte? (Pranit, stand-up comedian? I know all that you have said about me, which was not right. The jokes you cracked at my expense—if you had been in my place and I was inside in your place, how would you have reacted?)”

He added, “Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go beneath the belt (At that time, you had to make people laugh, and you used my name to do it. You did your job. I just don’t think you should go below the belt).” Pranit was visibly embarrassed and was seen hiding his face with his hand.

Sharing the video, the OTT platform wrote, “Weekend Ka Vaar pe hoga dhamaaka, jab Salman karenge Pranit ke jokes ka hisaab-kitaab! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par (There will be fireworks on Weekend Ka Vaar when Salman settles the score for Pranit’s jokes! Watch the new episode of #BiggBoss19 every night at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on @colorstv).”

For those wondering why Salman is angry with Pranit, just after Pranit entered the Bigg Boss house, his videos cracking jokes about Salman Khan during his stand-up gigs surfaced on the internet.

In his previous gigs, Pranit had taken a number of digs at Salman. In one of the videos that surfaced online, Pranit was seen teasing a woman in the audience wearing a large ring, saying it resembled Salman’s iconic bracelet. The woman responded, “Haan, uska hi aadha leke aayi hoon (Yes, I have got half of his stone),” to which Pranit replied, “Farmhouse par gayi thi kya (Did you go to his farmhouse)?” In another clip shared by Telly Chakkar, Pranit was seen joking, “Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai (Salman doesn’t take money, he takes away other people’s careers).”

About Bigg Boss 19

The show kicked off on August 24 with a grand premiere hosted by Salman Khan. It featured 16 contestants, including actors such as Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Kunickaa Sadanand, as well as influencers like Mridul Tiwari, Tanya Mittal, and Awe Darbar, among others. On day one itself, Bigg Boss introduced a twist by sending Farhana Bhatt to the secret room after the housemates voted her out. However, in the latest episode, she returned after Gaurav’s decision in the app room.

Now, it will be interesting to see whose journey comes to an end this Weekend Ka Vaar as Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri, and Natalya have been nominated for eviction.