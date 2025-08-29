Salman Khan joins sister Arpita Khan, Sonakshi Sinha for dhol dance at Ganpati Visarjan, pulls nephew Ahil in too. Watch

Superstar Salman Khan got his festive groove on as he joined his sister Arpita Khan and family Ganpati Visarjan on Thursday in Mumbai. And the Dabangg actor was spotted having a blast and dancing to the beats of the dhol alongside his sister, Sonakshi Sinha, and Zaheer Iqbal. Earlier this week, Salman Khan shared a video of him celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with his family members.

Salman dances his heart out with family

On Thursday, Salman joined his family for the Ganpati Visarjan festivities, bidding a fond farewell to Lord Ganesha amidst a heavy security presence. Several videos from the festive celebrations have surfaced on social media.

A video of Salman dancing his heart out at Arpita and Aayush's Ganpati Visarjan has taken over the internet.

And a video of Salman dancing with enthusiasm with his family is taking the internet by storm. The video showcases Salman grooving to the energetic beats of the dhol with his sister, while his nephews Arhaan Khan and Nirvan Khan join in on the fun.

His Dabangg co-star Sonakshi and her husband and actor Zaheer Iqbal are also part of the celebrations and are seen dancing with Salman. At one point, Salman is seen getting playful with his nephew Ahil, son of Aayush Sharma and Arpita, and holding his head as a gesture to pull him for some dance.

In a heartwarming moment, Salman is seen playfully engaging with his nephew Ahil, Aayush Sharma and Arpita's son, by affectionately holding Ahil's head and gently pulling him in to join the dance. However, Ahil is seen then running off in the back away from the crowd. “Salman Bhai love you,” one fan wrote in the comment section, with another sharing, “He is the cutest”.

Earlier this week, Salman shared a video of him celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 with his family members. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Salman posted a brief clip giving a glimpse inside the celebrations of the Khan family. Salman Khan and the rest of his family members held a puja at his sister Arpita Khan's home. The video shows Salman performing aarti.

Salman's recent projects

Salman was last seen in AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is now gearing up to play an Indian Army soldier in Apoorva Lakhia-directed Battle of Galwan. It is based on the Galwan Valley clashes at the India-China border in 2020. At the moment, Salman is also seen hosting reality TV show Bigg Boss 19.