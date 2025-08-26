Pranit More sparks buzz with indirect dig at Samay Raina before entering Bigg Boss 19: ‘Samay theek nahi chal raha’

Comedian Pranit More started his journey on Bigg Boss 19 with a bang, albeit a controversial one. He seemingly took a subtle jab at fellow comedian Samay Raina and his past troubles over his jokes while interacting with host Salman Khan on stage. On Sunday, Salman Khan introduced Pranit More as one of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this year.

Pranit’s indirect swipe at Samay Raina

On Sunday, Salman introduced Pranit as one of the contestants entering the Bigg Boss house this year.

Before sending him inside the house, Salman teased him by asking whether he planned to be part of controversies in the house, or stay away from it.

Responding to the same, Pranit took an indirect dig at comedian Samay Raina by saying, “Even if I don’t try, comedians are always in controversy. Waise bhi samay theek nahi chal raha hai (The time is not right for us).”

He added, “Ab jaana hi hota hai har comedian ko, toh socha Bigg Boss chale jaun (Now if I have to get locked up, so I though I should get locked inside the Bigg Boss house).”

This made Salman laugh and then ask him, “Tum gaye ho kya? (Have you been to jail?).” To this, Pranit clarified that he had not been inside the jail ever.

Recently, Pranit was in news for allegedly getting assaulted by a group of men claiming to be Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya's fans.

The incident took place in Maharashtra's Solapur after his stand-up performance at 24K Kraft Brewzz on February 2. It left the artiste injured. At that time, Pranit's team identified the attacker as Tanveer Shaikh, the leader of the group, who, along with his gang, allegedly targeted him for making jokes about Bollywood debutant Veer Pahariya.

Meanwhile, Veer Pahariya, who made his debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force, issued a clarification on the incident, with an apology to the comedian.

“I am truly shocked and saddened by what happened to Comedian Pranit More. I want to make it absolutely clear- I had no involvement in this, and I strongly condemn any form of violence. As someone who has always taken trolling in stride, laughed along with it, and shown love even to my critics, I would never encourage or support harm towards anyone, let alone someone from the same creative fraternity,” Veer Pahariya wrote on an Instagram story.

"To Pranit and his fans-I am deeply sorry that this happened. No one deserves this. I will personally ensure that whoever was responsible is held accountable," he added.

Samay in spotlight

Earlier this year, Samay came under fire for his YouTube show India's Got Latent. The controversy surrounding the show erupted following the filing of an FIR against multiple individuals, including Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay himself, and others involved in the India's Got Latent show. The action was based on accusations that they promoted obscenity and engaged in sexually explicit conversations during the YouTube show, which was accessible to the public.

In another instance, the Supreme Court of India has directed social media influencers, including Samay Raina, to display an apology on their podcast and programmes for ridiculing disabled persons. Samay along with four other influencers were summoned by the Supreme Court of India over offensive and derogatory remarks made against persons with disabilities.

All about Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host of the 19th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. Salman introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 with much fanfare. The contestants include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.

The new season comes under the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” The show will stream on JioHotstar first, and then get a delayed telecast on Colors TV.