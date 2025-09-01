Hina Khan’s mother-in-law says she’s not as sanskari as her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai character: ‘Isse kaun panga lega’

Television actor Hina Khan recently married her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, and now the two are part of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. The latest episode of the show invited the couples’ mothers-in-law to share more about them, and Hina’s mother-in-law revealed how she does not cook at home and is not as ‘sanskari’ as her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina Khan with her mother-in-law in Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Hina Khan's mother-in-law shares her views about the actor

Rocky revealed that his mother is more afraid of Hina than he is. Adding to this, his mother said in Hindi, “I want to tell something. I dislike this one thing about her, I cook different dishes the whole day, and even though she has no knowledge about the spices or even has a kitchen in her dictionary, but still picks out mistakes in the food. Nakhre bahut hai. Saas toh hoon, par ghar par isse kaun panga lega (She has a lot of tantrums. I may be her mother-in-law, but at home, who would dare mess with her?).”

She added, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jab chal raha tha, toh yeh jo acting karti thi, jo bhi iska role tha, isko main roz dekhti aur mere dil se aise hota tha ki ishwar mujhe bus aise hi bahu de do. Bahu toh vaisi mil gayi par utni sanskari nahi hai. Lekin yeh jaan hai humari (When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai used to air, I used to watch her acting, whatever her role was, every day. From my heart, I would pray to God to bless me with a daughter-in-law like her. I did get a daughter-in-law like her, but not as traditional. Still, she is the life of our family).” Host Munawar Faruqui then clarified that she meant Hina is not as sanskari as her character was in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina began her acting journey with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and became a household name with her role as Akshara. The show went on to become a huge hit and one of the longest-running on television. Hina and Rocky met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai—while she was the lead actor, Rocky was part of the crew.

They made their relationship public in 2017 and married in June 2025. Along with her wedding pictures, Hina shared a heartfelt note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”

About Pati Patni Aur Panga

Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check is an Indian Hindi-language celebrity couple–based reality game show that premiered on 2 August 2025. Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show also features Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, and Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmed.

The show puts celebrity couples through themed challenges that test their compatibility, communication styles, and real-life dynamics. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.