Sonali Bendre says hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga involves 'lot of stress'

Pati Patni Aur Panga - Jodiyon Ka Reality Check, is a new couple challenge reality show that is streaming on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium). 7 real-life celebrity couples play various challenges and games to prove their relationships. The show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. In a new interview, Sonali said that hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga is stressful. She has returned to television hosting after a 16-year hiatus. Sonali Bendre hosts Pati Patni Aur Panga

Sonali Bendre on hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga

In a new interview with ETimes, Sonali Bendre who is co-hosting Pati patni Aur Panga with Munawar Faruqui, said, “I’m truly enjoying doing the show, but I won’t deny that there is a lot of stress involved! Munawar is already familiar with this structure, but it’s all new to me. He’s so quick and sharp with his humour that I wonder if I’ll be able to keep up."

She also added that this entire experience feels more like a challenge than just another assignment. “But, you know what? I enjoy challenges! So I’m going all out. Fingers crossed that not only will the audience like the show, but that they will also enjoy me in my new role,” she added.

Sonali Bendre on what made her say yes to Pati Patni Aur Panga

Sharing what made her say yes to the show, Sonali said that the show is a breath of fresh air and its underlying belief in the institution of marriage gained her attention.

“The first question I asked the creators was, ‘Do you actually believe in marriage?’ Because I do. I believe that when couples go through ups and downs, having someone to stick by you every step of the way, that feeling of companionship is priceless,” she said.

Meanwhile, the contestants are: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Swara Bhasker and Fahad, Pawan Kumar and Geeta Phogat, and Gurmeet Choudhary and Debinna Bonnerjee.

Catch Pati Patni Aur Panga every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and 10 pm on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium).