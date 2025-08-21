Rocky Jaiswal responds to the claims that he is using Hina Khan's stardom: ‘If I had to become somebody'

Havinv been in a relationship with actor Hina Khan for years, Rocky Jaiswal has faced criticism and allegations that he's leveraging the actor’s stardom and is insecure about her wealth. The filmmaker has finally broken his silence on the claims, sharing that he knows his position and placement. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married to each other in June this year.

Rocky responds to the claims

Rocky recently joined Pinkvilla for a conversation where he discussed his private life with wife and actor Hina. Rocky said, “I don't think we have ever craved attention as a unit. I know that she is the celebrity, I know she is the star, I know my position, my placement. I don't want to giddy on her back and become somebody. I just don't want that. If I had to become somebody, I would become somebody on my own. And I'm not somebody who loves a lot of glamour or attention on me.”

During the conversation, he also addressed the claims of him being 'insecure' of Hina's wealth. He shared that such comments stem from the aspiration of people.

He shared, “I'm not making as much as Hina. She is a star in her own right. Do I get benefits because Hina is a star? Of course, yes! Are we together because of that? Of course, no! Mujhe insecurity nahi (I don't have insecurity). Mujhe pata hai if I am going to be somewhere with Hina Khan, she would have a bigger representation, response from people, in every way. Why should I be angry with it? Why should I be insecure about it?”

About Hina and Rocky

Hina and Rocky first met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where the actor played the lead role of Akshara while Rocky was part of the crew as a producer. Over time, their friendship grew into a romantic relationship, which they made public in 2017. Since then, the couple has stood by each other as constant pillars of support especially through Hina's battle with breast cancer. After dating for over 13 years, Hina and Rocky got married to each other in June this year.