Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi says he was warned against casting Gaurav Khanna: 'A lot of people told me he's jinxed'
Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi recalled how he brought Gaurav Khanna on board for the role of Anuj despite being warned against working with him.
The television drama Anupamaa has become one of the most successful shows in recent times. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s chemistry on the show contributed greatly to its popularity. However, in an interview with Screen, the show’s producer Rajan Shahi revealed that he was warned against casting Gaurav, as many believed he was “jinxed”.
Rajan shared that when he was looking to cast Anuj, he searched the industry but could not find a suitable face. One day, while travelling with his daughter to drop her off in New York, he came across Gaurav’s profile and remembered how Gaurav had been reaching out to him over the years. That is when he felt Gaurav was perfect for the role.
Rajan Shahi on people warning him about Gaurav Khanna
Rajan recalled, “A lot of people, including some celebrities, told me that Gaurav’s shows didn’t work; he is jinxed. And I hate when someone says that. I have heard these things about me in the beginning, so it makes me furious. Everything has its own synergy and fate; one person cannot be responsible for determining that.”
He added that he never auditioned Gaurav for the role and only called him for a look test. After that, he signed a three-year contract with him but made it clear in advance that there was no guarantee of how long he would remain in the show, as it would depend on the character’s track.
He concluded, “There was a lot of confidence in Anuj’s character. By the time Gaurav joined, Rupali had taken Anupamaa to greater heights. But Gaurav had that hunger to prove himself; he hadn’t done a serial for 6-7 years, so he gave the show his best.”
About Anupamaa
Launched in 2020, Anupamaa is one of the most successful Indian television shows. Starring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, the story revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a devoted homemaker who sacrifices her dreams and aspirations for her family. Despite being taken for granted, she gradually learns to assert herself, rebuild her identity, and pursue her passions.
Anupamaa has consistently topped the TRP charts, cementing its place as one of the most successful dramas of recent years
About Gaurav Khanna’s recent work
After his exit from Anupamaa, Gaurav participated in the Farah Khan-hosted show Celebrity MasterChef and emerged as the winner, beating Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Sheikh and Rajiv Adatia. He is now a contestant on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19.
