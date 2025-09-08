Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi talks about 'very soft target' Rupali Ganguly facing criticism: 'When people badmouth...'

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi has opened up about the show's lead actor, Rupali Ganguly, facing criticism and called her "a very soft target." Speaking with Screen, Rajan said that when people badmouth Rupali, they will be covered in the media. He also added that people "derive pleasure from talking ill of her." Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi spoke at length about Rupali Ganguly.

Anupamaa producer talks about those badmouthing Rupali Ganguly

Rajan recalled that an Anupamaa actor would invite the media to badmouth the show. He said, “When people badmouth Rupali Ganguly, they will get covered in the media. I know an actor who used to invite journalists home to badmouth about Anupamaa. I had thrown him out of the set at 2:30 pm. There was an incident, and nobody knows about this, so I don’t want to talk much about this. After which, he ran a smear campaign against the show. Why didn’t you speak when you were a part of the show? Rupali is a very soft target; you will get attention if you talk about her.”

Rajan Shahi advises Rupali to focus on her work

The producer shared that he tells Rupali not to get affected by those who speak ill of her. “Nobody is perfect, even Rupali might be at fault in places. When you work together, issues are bound to happen. I always keep telling her not to get affected and focus on her work. People derive pleasure from talking ill of her. 5-6 actors who have spoken against Rupali, what will they do once their articles die down in a few days? Some actors behave so immaturely, Rupali, I, and the team laugh at them sometimes when they make faces, when they have no professional achievements to talk about,” Rajan added.

'Rupali sacrificed for Anupamaa'

He said that Rupali sacrificed a lot of her time for Anupamaa as she had to rush from home to the set and back. Rajan also said that the channel was divided on having her, but she "took a stand." Praising Rupali, he further said that after "sitting at home for 10 years", Rupali got her comeback with Anupamaa. He added that only actors such as Smriti Irani, Sakshi Tanwar, and Mona Singh have witnessed "this kind of success in their lifetime."

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa, a drama television series, premiered in July 2020. It streams digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under Director's Kut Productions, the series is a remake of the Bengali drama Sreemoyee. Rupali plays the titular role. The show initially also starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

About Rupali's career

Rupali has starred in several shows such as Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kkavyanjali, Yes Boss, Aapki Antara, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, among others. She was also seen in films including Angaara, Do Ankhen Barah Hath, Premante Inte, Dashavatar, Eti and Satrangee Parachute.