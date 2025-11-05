Farrhana Bhatt's family sends legal notice to Amaal Mallik's aunt for calling her a terrorist; seek 1 crore in damages

The drama seems to be heating up both on and off screen for the reality show, Bigg Boss 19. While Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik are housemates on the TV show hosted by Salman Khan, comments made by Amaal’s aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder, outside the show have landed her in legal trouble with Farrhana’s family. Here’s what happened. Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik are housemates on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19.

Farrhana Bhatt’s family send notice to Amaal Mallik’s aunt

On Wednesday, Farrhana’s family confirmed on social media that they have sent a legal notice to Roshan, writing, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt.” The note posted by her lawyer states that Farrhana’s family has expressed ‘deep distress’ over the remarks made by Roshan. They issued a legal notice to Amaal’s aunt, Fifafooz YouTube channel and YouTube India over Roshan calling Farrhana a “terrorist” in an interview.

The note further reads: “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.” Copies of the notice were also sent to the National Commission of Women and the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

What did Amaal Mallik’s aunt say about Farrhana?

In October, Roshan was asked in an interview with Fifafooz about Farrhana, and she replied, “Evil. Terrorist. I’m sorry, I don’t want to say this. But vo jo hote hai na rakshah log jo logon ka khoon peene ke baad haste hain, she’s like that. (She is like a demon who laughs after sucking people’s blood).”

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on 24 August with 18 housemates. Out of them, seven were evicted from the house, and one left the show. Farrhana was also evicted by the housemates on day one, but she was sent to a secret room and returned to the house on the sixth day.