Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Mallik says he is being targeted for his upbringing: ‘At this age, I cannot hear abuses’

Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik, who is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 19, is making headlines for his behaviour on set. His father, Daboo Mallik, had gone to share his opinions during a Weekend ka Var episode, which left both father and son in tears. Now, in an interaction with Screen, Daboo has said that he is facing negative comments about his upbringing, and he cannot bear to hear the abusive language directed at him. Daboo Mallik talked about son Amaal Mallik and the impact of the Bigg Boss 19 show.

What Daboo said

During the chat, Daboo said, “What is hurting most is the tirade of negativity that happens. I never thought of ourselves as stars. We are normal musicians. But suddenly, the explosion that has happened shows that the power of Bigg Boss is too big, so many things have happened. I have never been exposed to this kind of language that people have been using. At this age, I cannot hear abuses like these.”

‘I was excited that Amaal would get popular’

He went on to add, “I have been targeted for my upbringing. As a father, I am being doubted, wrong things are being told to me, and I am listening to everything. You cannot stop anyone. When I saw the first few episodes, I was shocked because the narrative was going in a different direction. I was excited that Amaal would get popular, sing songs. But I think a psychological bubble gets created around you in the house, you start behaving in a particular way, and maybe you don’t have any control.”

Amaal has been one of the most talked-about contestants both inside the house and outside. In fact, host and superstar Salman Khan has been accused of being ‘biased’ towards Amaal as he didn’t address his fight with Abhishek Bajaj. Earlier, his brother Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the show’s team for portraying Amaal negatively in the promos. However, the singer later deleted the tweet.

Bigg Boss 19 streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.