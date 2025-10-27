Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama stands by Farrhana Bhatt even after eviction, says, ‘bura chahna meri fitraat hi nahi hai’

Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s journey on the reality show Bigg Boss 19 came to an unexpected halt this weekend in a double eviction, shocking many. Nehal and Farrhana started out as friends and then had an ugly fallout a few days ago. After the eviction, Farrhana was seen crying due to all the things said about Nehal. Nehal shared that moment on her Instagram Stories and declared that she will continue to stand and support her despite the eviction. (Also read: ‘Fake love angle le doobaa’: Internet blames Nehal Chudasama for Baseer Ali’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19) Nehal Chusadama reacted to Farrhana Bhatt’s breakdown after her eviction.

What Farrhana said

Nehal shared the video clip where Farrhana was seen breaking down in tears over her eviction. She said that she is feeling really bad because she could not even say goodbye to Nehal properly, and said so many things against her that she cannot take back.

Nehal via Instagram Stories.

Farrhana wrote in the caption, “I would never betray someone I give my heart to. Nehal Chudasama jisse dil deti hai uska bura chaahna meri fitrat hi nahi hai. And as I mentioned “Main iske baad bhi tere saath khadi rahungi." (I would never wish ill on someone I give my heart to. And as I said, ‘Even after this, I will stand by you.’) Love and support for Farro."

Double eviction

The eviction left Salman also shocked as he said, “I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.” Before leaving the house, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug. The episode marked the season's second double elimination. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and goes on air on the small screen on Colors TV.