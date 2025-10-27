Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama evicted during Weekend Ka Vaar; marks season's 2nd double elimination

Bigg Boss 19 contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the Salman Khan-hosted show. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan confirmed their eviction from the show, leaving the housemates shocked, especially since Baseer had been dubbed one of the strong contenders. Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama's elimination shiocked people.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama evicted from Bigg Boss 19

"I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house," Salman said during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Before exiting the house, both Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug. The episode also marked the season's second double elimination.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Bigg Boss tweeted, “Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! @nehalchudasama9 ke saath, @Baseer_Bob bhi huye ghar se beghar (Double eviction in the house! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted).”

Fans in shock after double elimination

In the episode, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone. Gaurav and Pranit survived, but the others exited the show. Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh also made appearances on the The Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A section of the fans were highly disappointed with the eliminations, as many rushed to social media platforms and voiced their thoughts.

A person wrote, "Not Baseer! He was such a strong contender." "Uggh, not fair. I'm truly shocked," read a tweet. A fan commented, "Baseer got low votes despite having such a strong presence in the house? Crazy." In the last few weeks, the Bigg Boss house has witnessed several eliminations, including Natalia, Awez, Nagma and Zeishan.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19, titled Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar, premiered on August 24. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.