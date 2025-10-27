‘Fake love angle le doobaa’: Internet blames Nehal Chudasama for Baseer Ali’s eviction from Bigg Boss 19

The latest eviction from Bigg Boss 19 has left fans fuming. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama’s journey on the reality show has come to an unexpected halt, sparking a wave of outrage and disbelief online. Viewers flooded social media, questioning the double elimination with some accusing the makers of being “unfair,” while others wondered if Baseer lost his focus after getting too caught up in his “love angle” with Nehal. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were shown the exit door during the weekend episode on Sunday.

Baseer and Nehal’s eviction leaves fans furious

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were shown the exit door during the weekend episode on Sunday. Ever since, social media has been buzzing with reactions, with fans expressing shock and disappointment over their sudden eviction.

One wrote, “Shocking but fair. He lost his plot in fake love angle. Makers understood his game”, with another sharing, “He was a highly potential player. In the first 3/4 weeks,he played really well n truly deserved to stay in the house.But I wouldn’t call it an unfair eviction,he'd lost his game plot after becoming Amaal’s guard and hanging around with Nehal, which made him look completely fake.”

“He deserved to leave, not so soon but definitely his fake love angle cost him and i still believe he would have received lesser votes than pranit and gaurav.All he did was fight with kunicka, abhishek, gaurav and malti.He was not looking decent nature wise,” one shared.

One social media user posted, “Audiance is smart and educated, Thy know fake fight and love story”, with one writing, “Fair.. wrong stands against frnds.. and fake love angle with Nehal le doobaa (turned out to be wrong for him).”

One wrote, “Instead of focusing on the game, he was more interested in creating love content. He tried using his Roadies and Splitsvilla strategies, but they didn’t work out, and he ended up being overshadowed by his fellow contestants, so the outcome was pretty much expected.”

Some social media users were upset with Baseer leaving the show, with one sharing, “He deserved to be in top 5 , I was not supporting him this year because his alliance with aamal and the gang..but clearly he desved to be there till atleast mridul neelam, nehal left the show.”

“It’s heartbreaking to see the most genuine contestant evicted like this. Baseer Ali gave his all every single day. The audience isn’t blind... we know who deserved to stay,” one noted.

Some social media users labelled it as the “Most Fake Eviction in The History Of Bigg Boss”, while some blamed Nehal for spoiling Baseer’s game.

“Nehal spoiled Baseer game,” read the tweet. One shared, “Baseer was much opinionated and fair.We want him back BB.Though it's true that Nehal tried to destroy his game yet he deserves to be there being such a strong contestant While Amaal has been given countless chances,I strongly believe Baseer should be given atleast one.”

“Bhai eventually he lost his game and became a sidekick of Amaal Malik and tried to create love angle with Nehal,” another disappointed fan wrote.

Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama evicted

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the reality show, which is hosted by Salman Khan. Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone. Gaurav and Pranit survived, but the others exited the show.

The eviction left Salman also shocked as he said, “I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.” Before leaving the house, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug. The episode marked the season's second double elimination. Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar and goes on air on the small screen on Colors TV.