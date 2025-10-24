Baseer Ali's mom reacts to his closeness with Nehal Chudasama in Bigg Boss 19; Reddit calls her ‘typical sasu maa’

Every year, Bigg Boss witnesses some love stories blossoming inside the house, and over the years, the show has given several popular couples such as Karanveer Mehra and Chum Darang, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, and Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, among others. This year too, a romance appears to be budding between Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali, but fans believe it’s all for the game. Baseer Ali's mother calls out Nehal Chudasama for fake closeness with her son for game.

Baseer Ali's mom on her growing romance with Nehal Chudasama

Now, in an interview with Viral Bhayani, Baseer Ali’s mother, Afshan Khan, has reacted to her son’s closeness with Nehal. Her response has Reddit calling her a “typical sasu maa”. When asked about her views on the budding romance between Baseer and Nehal, she dismissed any love angle and claimed that Nehal is just a friend of her son’s. She further revealed that Baseer has met Nehal only once or twice, as they are gym friends.

Explaining why she doesn’t believe there’s any real love between them, she said: “Farhana became friends with him, and it was all light-hearted banter. Nehal didn’t like that and thought, ‘I want to take that place.’ Then Nehal sat Farhana down and told her to stay away from him, saying, ‘He’ll ruin your life.’ Now, you tell me, what kind of relationship can a girl like that have with Baseer? Even the friendship she’s maintaining is part of her game.”

She added, “Baseer is a very good friend, and all the fights with Farhana were planned by Nehal, Baseer has no idea about it. If I go on the show, I’ll tell him one-on-one. I’m very upset and feel bad for Baseer. People are taking undue advantage of his innocence. Both Farhana and Nehal are doing wrong by him. Baseer has a very good heart, but from a game point of view, it’s not good for him to be with anyone, not even Nehal.”

Reddit reacts to Baseer Ali's mother's comments

The internet reacted swiftly to Afshan Khan’s statements. One user wrote, “Baseer’s mum is acting like a typical sasu maa even before becoming one.” Another pointed out that she didn’t call out her own son’s behaviour, commenting, “She won’t call out her own son who gave bad-duas to Farhana, charged at her, didn’t let her eat, and also lashed out at Bajaj and Awez. Raja beta Baseer.”

Another said, “Even Baseer’s mum isn’t convinced by the fake love.” One more added, “Can we please bring her in for WKV? Or delay Nehal’s eviction? I want to see her confront Nehal.” Another commented, “Actually, she got it right. Farhana said the same thing in LF yesterday while talking to Abhishek. It was all part of Nehal’s planning — she separated them. Farhana stepped back for Nehal, but Nehal turned out to be a fake friend. She should definitely be invited to WKW.”

About Nehal and Baseer’s budding romance

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Nehal dedicated a romantic line to Baseer, saying she would give up anything to spend time with him. The two have grown closer since then. In one of this week’s episodes, Nehal was seen lying with her head resting on Baseer’s lap. Later, the two were also spotted sitting together on the bed under the same blanket, with Nehal feeding Baseer with her hands.

This growing closeness has raised eyebrows not only among viewers but also among housemates such as Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna and Ashnoor Kaur, who believe it’s a fake love angle created just to get more screen time. Bigg Boss airs on JioCinema at 9:30 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.