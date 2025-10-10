Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill gets emotional after brother Shehbaz Badesha admits 'behan ki kamayi pe palta hoon’

Bollywood actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 13. Now, her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, is trying to win over the audience’s hearts with his participation in Bigg Boss 19. In a recent episode, Shehbaz admitted to being financially dependent on his sister in real life, and now Shehnaaz has reacted to his remark. Shehnaaz Gill hails her brother Shehbaz Badesha from protecting her from every evil.

Shehbaz Badesha on being dependent on Shehnaaz Gill for financial needs

In the latest episode, Shehbaz was seen talking to Mridul and Zeishaan about not being famous in real life. He said, “Aasli life bahar hai, main bahar ki life main fail hoon. Fail hoon, kuch nahi kar paaya. Log hamesha mujhe kehte hain main behan ki kamayi pe palta hoon. Haan, main palta hoon bro (Real life is outside; I’ve failed in real life. I’ve failed and couldn’t achieve much. People always say I live off my sister’s earnings. Yes, I do, bro)."

He added, “Meri behan mujhe deti hai, mera khoon hai woh, seedhi si baat hai. Aur main khaata hoon uska, aur kya karoon? Mera koi hai nahi. Kai uske bhi fans bolte hain ki behan ki kamayi pe palta hai. Meri behan deti hai, toh main khaunga. Lekin Shehz itna hai ki agar meri behan mujhe bol de ki chalang maar de, hasi mazak mein, main ek minute nahi lagaunga (My sister gives me money, she’s my blood, it’s that simple. I live off what she provides; what else can I do? I have no one else. Even her fans say I survive on my sister’s earnings, if she gives, I’ll take. But such is my bond with her that if she jokingly tells me to jump off somewhere, I wouldn’t take a minute to do it)."

Shehnaaz Gill's reaction

Shehnaaz Gill's emotional note for brother Shehbaz Badesha.

Reacting to this, Shehnaaz Gill commented, “You always protect me from every evil, and you’re always so protective of me. The world doesn’t even know all that you do for me, but I’ll keep doing everything for you my whole life…”

After Shehbaz lost to Mridul Tiwari during the Fan Ka Faisla competition, Mridul entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with the most votes from fans and was later introduced as a wild card contestant. Shehnaaz came to drop her brother off on the Bigg Boss stage and advised him to just stay true to himself in the house.

Shehbaz Badesha in Bigg Boss 19

While Shehnaaz was known as the entertainer of her season, her brother Shehbaz initially appeared entertaining in the first week but has now become one of the most criticised contestants on the show. The internet has been calling him out for mocking Pranit More’s looks and creating unnecessary fights in the house. Although he has not yet been reprimanded by Salman Khan for his behaviour, Bigg Boss fans are eagerly waiting for him to be called out during Weekend Ka Vaar. He is currently safe from nominations and is one of the contenders for captaincy.