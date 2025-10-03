Bigg Boss 19's Awez Darbar slams Shehbaz Badesha for poking others with his jokes: ‘Shehnaaz Gill parchayi bhi nahi hai’

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, and now her brother Shehbaz Badesha is trying to carve a place in viewers’ hearts as a participant in Bigg Boss 19. However, his recent jokes about fellow contestant Pranit More’s looks have sparked backlash online. Adding fuel to the criticism, evicted contestant Awez Darbar has also slammed Shehbaz for his humour. Awez Darbar says Shehbaz Badesha is nothing like Shehnaaz Gill.

Awez Darbar slams Shehbaz Badesha's jokes

In a media interaction after his eviction, Awez was asked about Shehbaz being called funny in the house. Clearly pissed, he retorted, “Shehbaz joke maarta hai? Vo jokes hai? Mujhe toh ek rupay ka bhi joke nahi lagta. Vo hamesha sirf poke karta aaya hai, vo sirf dikhaata hai ki voh joke marta hai par aisa nahi hai. Jokes thhe toh Shehnaaz ke thhe, yeh toh uski parchayi bhi nahi hai (Shehbaz cracks jokes? Those are jokes? To me, they’re not even worth a rupee. He has always only poked others, pretending it’s humour, but it’s not. The real jokes were Shehnaaz’s and he’s not even her shadow)."

Shehbaz had initially lost to Mridul Tiwari in the Fan Ka Faisla round during the premiere of Bigg Boss 19. However, he still managed to fulfil his dream of entering the house as a wildcard contestant. Just a week later, Salman Khan even praised him during Weekend Ka Vaar for being more visible than contestants who had already spent four weeks in the house.

But things took a turn this week, as the internet was abuzz with criticism of Shehbaz for mocking Pranit’s looks, making remarks about his hygiene, and unnecessarily targeting Ashnoor Kaur. Many labelled him “annoying” and even expressed their wish for his eviction.

The last Weekend Ka Vaar also saw a shocking elimination. While many expected Neelam Giri to receive the lowest votes, she was saved, and Awez Darbar was evicted instead. Rumours soon spread that Awez’s family had paid for a voluntary exit to avoid further scrutiny of his personal life. However, Awez dismissed these claims, revealing that he too was shocked by his eviction.

Recent development in Bigg Boss 19

The drama inside the house intensified after a heated clash between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj during the captaincy task. Their fight turned physical, forcing the housemates to step in. The contestants later divided into two groups, and in protest, removed their mics to demand the truth from Bigg Boss. However, BB sternly reprimanded them for breaking house rules.

Tonight’s episode is expected to reveal who was truly at fault in the Amaal–Abhishek fight. The show streams daily at 9 pm on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.