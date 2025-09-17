Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha’s failed prank exposes their cowardice, delivering Bigg Boss 19’s most boring episode

Bigg Boss thrives on chaos, but there’s a difference between organic drama and manufactured nuisance. This season, Bigg Boss 19 managed to strike the right balance: sharp confrontations, unexpected alliances, heartfelt confessions, and a fair dose of humour. It reminded viewers of why they tune in daily, for unscripted entertainment and not recycled gimmicks. And then came Amaal Mallik and Shehbaz Badesha’s so-called “prank.” Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal Mallik's prank backfires on them.

What they sold as a harmless joke turned into the most annoying and boring episode of the season so far. Hiding salt, sugar, tea, clothes, and even pans under heavy furniture didn’t showcase wit; it exposed desperation. Their stunt threw the house into needless disorder, not clever rivalry. Instead of pushing contestants into strategic gameplay, the prank reduced them to children fighting over stupid issues. At its worst, it gave the show an excuse to dedicate an entire episode to sheer nonsense, robbing audiences of the tasks and dynamics that usually make Bigg Boss entertaining.

Shehbaz and Amaal came out of the episode looking less like pranksters and more like cowards. First, urging Amaal to stay silent, then confessing his prank to Zeishan, Mridul, and Neelam, he showed no wit but just stupidity. Neelam shone with her unexpected move of outing the truth, proving herself to be one of the few steady voices in an otherwise noisy mess. Amaal, on the other hand, hid behind silence, unwilling to own up or even back his co-conspirator when the whole house turned against him. And for Shehbaz, he was seen hiding behind Zeishan.

When the house wanted the captain to punish Shehbaz, Amaal conveniently kept being confused in his decision. He pretended to listen to the other housemates' decision, only to be a puppet for Zeishan. If there was one bright spot, it was Pranit More. While Amaal and others showed spinelessness, he took a firm stand, refusing to bend under Zeishan’s bullying behaviour. His clarity and conviction were refreshing and a reminder that not all players are content with circus-level gimmicks.

Prank with the audience

Bigg Boss has never shied away from drama, but it works best when chaos reveals character, not when it’s reduced to childish tricks. This prank episode was not really a prank with the contestants, but with the audience. It broke the rhythm of a season that had, until now, managed to stay compelling. Ironically, the most interesting moment came not from the prank itself, but from Bigg Boss exposing Amaal and his gang’s nomination plotting at the end of the episode. If anything, the only hope now is that Salman Khan, in this Weekend Ka Vaar, calls out this childish attempt for what it was: not entertainment, but an avoidable low point in an otherwise strong season.