Bigg Boss 19’s Mridul Tiwari, Shehbaz Badesha lock horns in the middle of the night: ‘Tu yeh ghar me free mein aaya hai’

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha recently entered Bigg Boss 19 as a wildcard contestant and is already garnering a lot of attention. In the latest episode, he got into a heated argument with housemate Mridul Tiwari, who taunted him over his late entry into the house. During the premiere episode in August, it was revealed that Mridul Tiwari defeated Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show.

Shehbaz Badesha locks horns with Mridul Tiwari

As per a clip, which has surfaced on social media, Shehbaz and Mridul got into an argument in the middle of the night, which left many housemates surprised and shocked.

The fight began over a joke that didn’t sit well with Shehbaz, and led to a full blown fight between the two.

In the video, Shehbaz is seen approaching Mridul, expressing that Mridul's remark has hurt him, saying, “Tune bhi toh bola mereko… You also said something to me).”

Following which, Mridul mentioned, “Toh kehta bhi bhai mujhe galat lag raha hai (You should have told me that before).”

At that moment, Shehbaz asked him to play games with him. Mridul is then seen abusing him, which makes Shehbaz angry. “S**l*, wala mat kar… Itna sa hai tu dhakan (Don’t you abuse me. You are nothing),” Shehbaz said.

Mridul is then seen storming out of his bed in anger and charging at Shehbaz. “Arrey teri aisi ki taisi.. Aaja… Teri aukaat toh mein dhikhake aaya hun. Tu yeh ghar me free mein aaya hai (Oh, come on! I have already shown you your limits. You've entered this house for free),” Mridul said. To this, Shehbaz said, “S**l* roti banake ke khaa jaunga teri (I will eat you up).”

The housemates were seen intervening, trying to calm both Shehbaz and Mridul down and diffuse the tense situation.

During the premiere episode in August, it was revealed that YouTuber Mridul Tiwari defeated social media personality Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show. The entry was chosen via a vote of fans over the weeks preceding the premiere. Now, Shehbaz has entered as a wild card contestant.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, the 19th season of the reality show follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself.

The reality show features 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Zeishaan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Farhana Bhatt. Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha has entered the show as the season’s first wildcard contestant. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.