Lamborghini that ran into 2 in Noida is owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. Who is he?

The Lamborghini that hit and injured two pedestrians on a footpath, adjacent to an under-construction building in sector 94 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, owned by a popular YouTuber but was being driven by another man for a test drive, police said. The owner of the Lamborghini is Greater Noida-based Mridul Tiwari (24), whose popular YouTube channel is named ‘The MriDul’. (Instagram/themridul_)

The Lambhorgini was being driven by a man named Deepak, however, was registered under the name of Mridul Tiwari, who Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla said was a YouTuber with millions of subscribers.

A purported video said to be of the incident surfaced on social media, showing the driver of the red Lamborghini asking if anyone died.

The video shows a man asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asks the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and come out of the car.

The injured, labourers from Chhattisgarh, were rushed to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger, Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla said, adding that they suffered a fracture in their legs.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday, when the labourers were sitting on the footpath near Charkha roundabout and a speeding Lamborghini, driven by Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, lost control and rammed into them, said Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla.

Who is YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, owner of Lamborghini

A probe revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had come to Noida to test drive the Pondicherry-registered car. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car and Deepak had come to check its condition,” the ADCP said.

During questioning he told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle, news agency PTI quoted Bhupendra Singh, In-charge at Sector 126 Police Station.

On doing some search, we found that Greater Noida-based Mridul Tiwari (24), whose YouTube account is named ‘The MriDul’, does have over 1.8 crore subscribers, as told by the ADCP. Mridul Tiwari's last video, shared two weeks ago, garnered 61 lakh views.

Mridul Tiwari is known for his comedy videos.

According to a 2021 news agency ANI article, Mridul Tiwari made his first YouTube video in October 2018, titled Sister vs Girlfriend. The channel reached a lakh subscribers by September 2019 and by March 2020; the channel reached 10 lakh subscribers.

Apart from being a famous YouTuber, Mridul is also a has over 30 lakh followers on Instagram.

According to reports, Mridul Tiwari was born on July 8, 2000, in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah. In 2023, Tiwari acquired a Lamborghini Huracan, as per an Instagram post by Fusion Cars India.

On August 14, 2023, Mridul Tiwari shared a post on Instagram which suggested that the luxury car owned by him was “World's 1st Lamborghini with Jai Shree Ram”.

A YouTube Shorts clip by an account named @brahman.com_ claimed Mridul Tiwari was the owner of the first Lamborghini of Greater Noida.