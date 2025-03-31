Was Noida Lamborghini speeding at 300 kmph? What initial investigation found in car crash

One of the labourers injured in a Lamborghini car crash in Noida Sector 94 reportedly claimed that the luxury vehicle was overspeeding. Two labourers from Chhattisgarh were injured in the crash and have been admitted to a nearby hospital and are said to be out of danger. They have suffered a fracture in their legs, police said. People gather around a Lamborghini car after it allegedly hit people in Noida on Sunday. (PTI)

Citing the police, Republic TV reported that the labourers have been identified as Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar.

One of the labourers told Republic TV that they were struck by the Lamborghini, which was travelling toward them, apparently at a speed of 300 km/hour.

“A car was coming at a speed of 300 kmph. All three of us fell inside the drain after getting hit by the car. He was driving at 300 kmph," the labourer said.

A damaged Lamborghini car after meeting with an accident, leaving two persons injured near Noida Sector 94 roundabout in the Sector-126 police station area in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday. (ANI)

However, the police have not yet issued any statement regarding the Lamborghini's speed at the time of the accident.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claim.

Bhupendra Singh, in-charge at Sector 126 Police Station, told news agency PTI that the car driver has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Ajmer, and the car is registered with the Puducherry registration. Deepak has been arrested and the car has been seized.

During questioning, Deepak told the police that the accident happened due to a fault in the vehicle. Bhupendra Singh said further investigation is underway.

A purported video surfaced online showing that after the accident, a man was heard asking the accused if he knew how many people died here. To this, the accused asked the locals "koi mar gaya idhar? (did anyone die here?)" and came out of the car.

Following this, someone in the video could be heard saying, "police ko bulao (call the police)".

“I saw the car in a video of one of my influencer friends. The driver could not control the car, hit people, and then crashed into the divider. It is a Pondicherry-registered car,” Gaurav, an eyewitness, told news agency ANI.

What the initial investigation found:

A probe revealed that Deepak, a car dealer, had come to Noida to test drive the Pondicherry-registered car. “The owner, Mridul Tiwari, a resident of Noida and a YouTuber with over 18 million subscribers, was selling the car and Deepak had come to check its condition,” Noida ADCP Sumit Shukla told HT.

According to Republic TV, the accused, Deepak, was taken for a medical examination, after which the police confirmed that he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The accident happened when Deepak, who was on a test drive, lost control of the luxury vehicle and crashed into workers sitting on the pavement, the report added.

Who is Mridul Tiwari?