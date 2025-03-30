'Koi mar gya kya': Noida Lamborghini driver's query after hitting 2 workers

A red Lamborghini sports car allegedly hit two pedestrians on a footpath adjacent to an under-construction complex in Noida's Sector 94 area on Sunday. Labourers confront the driver of the Lamborghini luxury car that allegedly hit labourers in Noida Sector 94 area.(@SmritiSharma_/X)

A video of the incident, which HT cannot independently verify, went viral on social media. In the video a man is asking the driver of the sports car,"Have you learnt a lot of stunts?

"Do you know how many people have died here?" the man asked the driver.

The driver of the car asks,"Koi mar gaya hai idhar?" (Did anyone die here?)

According to an NDTV report, the injured workers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and are out of danger.

In the video the driver got out of the car, and another man who recorded the video, said," Call the cops, call the cops."

According to the report, the driver claimed he “gently” pressed the accelerator. To which, the man replied,"Did you press it gently?"

The driver of the car has been taken into custody by the police, and the car has been seized.

Vadodara hit-and-run case

The incident in Noida reminds us of the horrific hit-and-run case in Gujarat's Vadodara earlier this month, in which a woman was killed on the spot and four others sustained injuries when a speeding car driven by a 20-year-old law student crashed into their two-wheelers.

The accident occurred around 12.30 am near Muktanand cross roads in Vadodara's Karelibaug area following which the driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was arrested, PTI reported.

ALSO READ: What police revealed about Rakshit Chaurasia who mowed down woman in Vadodara car crash

In a video captured by an eyewitness, Chauhan comes out of the car, with a wrecked front portion, and starts blaming Chaurasiya for the crash.

Chaurasiya, who appears incoherent, keeps shouting, “Another round? Another round?”. The video shows Chaurasiya getting thrashed by bystanders, who subsequently handed him over to the police.

ALSO READ: Netizens outraged as Vadodara hit-and-run accused gives interviews after accident, claims innocence

In CCTV footage accessed by media, the speeding car can be seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt.

(With PTI inputs)