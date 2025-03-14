Vadodara hit-and-run: CCTV shows damaged car, accused screaming ‘Nikita’

The brutal killing of a woman by a car allegedly driven by a 23-year-old law student in Vadodara has sparked massive outrage. Vadodara hit-and-run accused Rakshit Chaurasiya at the spot of an accident near Muktanand cross roads in the Karelibaug area.(Image sourced from viral video)

Rakshit Chaurasiya was thrashed by the bystanders and handed over to the police after the incident that took place around 12.30 am near Muktanand crossroads in the Karelibaug area.

Now, CCTV videos have surfaced, capturing the horrific accident.

In a viral video, which HT cannot independently verify, the speeding car is seen hitting two scooters, knocking down the riders and dragging them along before coming to a halt

In another video, Chaurasiya's friend Mit Chauhan, who owned the car and was sitting in the co-driver's seat at the time of the accident, is seen coming out of the car and blaming his friend.

He is heard blaming his 23-year-old friend for the crash. Chaurasiya is heard shouting,“Another round? Another round?”. He is also heard screaming “Nikita” after the accident.

The video shows Chaurasiya getting thrashed by bystanders, who subsequently handed him over to the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told PTI that efforts are underway to nab Chaurasiya's friend Chauhan.

What police said

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Hemali Patel, who was riding her scooter at the time of the accident.

"The accident occurred around 12.30 am near Muktanand cross roads in the Karelibaug area following which the driver, Rakshit Chaurasiya, was arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told PTI.

Chaurasiya, who hails from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, is a law student and lives in a PG accommodation here, Momaya added.

“Primarily, the car was overspeeding. This can also be a case of drunk driving. We will conduct his medical test to determine whether he was under the influence of alcohol,” said DCP, adding that Chaurasiya does have a driving licence.