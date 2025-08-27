Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha reveals if he is in the secret room: ‘Whenever I get a chance…’

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha couldn’t enter the Bigg Boss 19 house due to receiving fewer votes than YouTuber Mridul Tiwari. However, there was buzz that he is still part of the show and is locked in the secret room. However, Shehbaz has come forward to dismiss the rumours, while teasing that he might join the show later. During the Bigg Boss 19 premiere episode, it was revealed that YouTuber Mridul Tiwari defeated social media personality Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show. (Instagram)

Shehbaz clarifies

On Tuesday, Shehbaz took to Instagram to post a reel to address the speculation around him being in the secret room of the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about the same, Shehbaz said in Hindi, “Hello, how are you all? You all gave me a lot of love when I came on stage. All the people who voted for me, thank you all from the bottom of my heart. Because each and every vote of yours was equal to one lakh for me. The biggest thing is that I shared the stage with Salman sir. There is nothing bigger than that for me in life."

He added, “I am not in any secret room. This is my secret room. I am sitting here. Whenever I get a chance to go inside, I guarantee you that you will definitely get entertainment. Those who are cursing me in the comments, I love you. I don’t care about you. When I go inside, whenever God gives me such a chance, then I will definitely make you feel proud. This is my guarantee."

While Shehbaz has stated that he is not in the secret room, it will be intriguing to see whether he joins the Bigg Boss 19 house as a wild card.

During the premiere episode, it was revealed that YouTuber Mridul Tiwari defeated social media personality Shehbaz Badesha in Fans Ka Faisla to enter the show. The entry was chosen via a vote of fans over the weeks preceding the premiere.

Shehbaz also spoke about people trolling him for cashing on his sister Shehnaaz Gill’s popularity and fame. He said, “I am proud ke mein apni behen ki wajah se bana hun… Aap bhi bano.. Main apni behen ki wajah se hun aur rahunga hamesha (I am proud that I have reached this far because of my sister…. My identity is because of my sister and this will always be the truth).”

All about Bigg Boss 19

On Sunday, Salman Khan returned as host of the 19th edition of reality show Bigg Boss. Salman introduced the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 with much fanfare. The contestants include names such as Ashnoor Kaur, Zeishan Quadri, Tanya Mittal, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, Abhishek Bajaj, Baseer Ali, Gaurav Khanna, Natalia Janoszek, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Kunickaa Sudanand, Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari.

The new season comes under the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar.” The show will stream on JioHotstar first, and then get a delayed telecast on Colors TV.