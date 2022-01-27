Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha composes song for her birthday, fans wish 'Punjab di Katrina Kaif'. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill turned 28 on Thursday. Shehnaaz's brother singer Shehbaz Badesha wished the actor on social media.

Shehbaz composed a special song for Shehnaaz and compiled it with a video from the time when he visited the Bigg Boss 13 house with Shehnaaz as one of the contestants. He captioned the video: “Happy birthday my sister. Without you I can proudly say that I am nothing. Love you, bless you always. Rabb kare meri bhi umar tainu lage (May you live long), Shehnaaz Gill.”

The song that Shehbaz wrote for Shehnaaz starts off with these lyrics, “Mujhe kehte hain yeh khata hai apni behen ki kamai. Tu chali sath mere chahe jaise ghadi aayi (Everyone tells me that I spend your money but you kept walking with me no matter what).”

One fan commented on the video, “You are an amazing brother. Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill.” While another one said, “Happy birthday Sana di love you and always be happy. All your wishes come true and Shehbaz bro, you're lucky ki sana jaisi sister hai (Shehbaz you are lucky that you have a sister like Shehnaaz).”

Fans flooded social media with wishes for Shehnaaz. One fan tweeted, “Happy birthday to ‘Punjab di Katrina Kaif’ - Shehnaaz Gill. Wish you would always smile the same way you smile." Another fan shared a video from Shehnaaz's last year's birthday celebrations, in which her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla was seen singing a birthday song for her.

Read More: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in new video, says he made her ‘strong’: ‘I learnt so much’. Watch

Shehnaaz rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Sidharth, won many hearts and their fans started calling them SidNaaz. Shehnaaz stayed away from the spotlight for sometime after Sidharth died of heart attack in September last year. She released a song in Sidharth's memory, titled Tu Yaheen Hai last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON