Home / Entertainment / Tv / Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha composes song for her birthday, fans wish 'Punjab di Katrina Kaif'. Watch
tv

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha composes song for her birthday, fans wish 'Punjab di Katrina Kaif'. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill turned 28 on Thursday. Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha wished her on Instagram with a special song.
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha wishes her on her birthday.
Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha wishes her on her birthday.
Published on Jan 27, 2022 03:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shehnaaz Gill turned 28 on Thursday. Shehnaaz's brother singer Shehbaz Badesha wished the actor on social media.

Shehbaz composed a special song for Shehnaaz and compiled it with a video from the time when he visited the Bigg Boss 13 house with Shehnaaz as one of the contestants. He captioned the video: “Happy birthday my sister. Without you I can proudly say that I am nothing. Love you, bless you always. Rabb kare meri bhi umar tainu lage (May you live long), Shehnaaz Gill.”

The song that Shehbaz wrote for Shehnaaz starts off with these lyrics, “Mujhe kehte hain yeh khata hai apni behen ki kamai. Tu chali sath mere chahe jaise ghadi aayi (Everyone tells me that I spend your money but you kept walking with me no matter what).”

One fan commented on the video, “You are an amazing brother. Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill.” While another one said, “Happy birthday Sana di love you and always be happy. All your wishes come true and Shehbaz bro, you're lucky ki sana jaisi sister hai (Shehbaz you are lucky that you have a sister like Shehnaaz).”

Fans flooded social media with wishes for Shehnaaz. One fan tweeted, “Happy birthday to ‘Punjab di Katrina Kaif’ - Shehnaaz Gill. Wish you would always smile the same way you smile." Another fan shared a video from Shehnaaz's last year's birthday celebrations, in which her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla was seen singing a birthday song for her.

Read More: Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in new video, says he made her ‘strong’: ‘I learnt so much’. Watch

Shehnaaz rose to fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. Her chemistry with fellow contestant Sidharth, won many hearts and their fans started calling them SidNaaz. Shehnaaz stayed away from the spotlight for sometime after Sidharth died of heart attack in September last year. She released a song in Sidharth's memory, titled Tu Yaheen Hai last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shehnaaz gill sidharth shukla
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out