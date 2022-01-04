Shehnaaz Gill remembers Sidharth Shukla in new video, says he made her ‘strong’: ‘I learnt so much’. Watch

Actor Shehnaaz Gill remembered her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla in a new video on her YouTube channel. Shehnaaz spoke with spiritual teacher BK Shivani and revealed that she would often tell Sidharth that she wanted to speak with her.

Shehnaaz Gill told BK Shivani in the interaction, "I would often tell Sidharth that I want to talk to Sister Shivani. I really like her. He always said ‘Yes, definitely, it'll happen, you chill’ and then, it happened. I always had the intention and that probably reached you in some way. So then we connected."

"I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot in life. God made me meet that soul and kept us together as friends so that he could teach me something in life. In those two years, I learnt so much. My path was going to go towards God and that is probably why this soul came to my life. He taught me so much. He made me meet people like you. I could strongly handle everything. I am so strong now,” Shehnaaz added, talking about Sidharth.

Last year on September 2, Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Sidharth rose to fame with hit television shows, including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill envisions Sidharth Shukla as her guardian angel in special birth anniversary post, fans get emotional

Sidharth had last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz. They also featured in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they participated in Bigg Boss 13 together - he was the winner of the season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON