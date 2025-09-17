Gauahar Khan slams Amaal Mallik for talking rudely to Kunickaa Sadanand in Bigg Boss 19: ‘She's 61, thoda khayal karo'

Bigg Boss 19 has been serving drama to the audience since day one. This week saw composer Amaal Mallik becoming the captain of the house and changing everyone’s duties. However, he got into a heated argument with Kunickaa Sadanand over trying to order people around in the kitchen. Now, Gauahar Khan has hit back at Amaal for his disrespectful tone towards Kunickaa. Gauahar Khan slams Amaal Mallik for not being a good captain and talking rudely to Kunickaa Sadanand.

Gauahar Khan slams Amaal Mallik and housemates for talking rudely to Kunickaa Sadanand

Gauahar took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Yes she is picky, pointy and irritating with her instructions, but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji. She’s 61 yaar, thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka. #bb19. Amaal can’t handle authority. Position of authority comes with responsibility.”

While most internet users agreed with Gauahar, many believed otherwise. One of the comments read, “Age shouldn’t give a free pass… everyone’s accountable for how they behave, no matter how senior they are.” Another commented, “She is hypocritical, bitter and downright obnoxious. If she wanted age-based preferential treatment, she shouldn’t have come on a show like BiggBoss.” Another said, “Amaal is trying his best to work out a solution, listen to everyone and make decisions. He is clearly overwhelmed, too. Kunickaa ji is trying to be the boss and wants things done right away in the way she wants.”

What Happened Between Amaal and Kunickaa

Kunickaa Sadanand was removed from kitchen duty this week. However, the actor was seen asking people to help Neelam when she was clearing out the damaged vegetables and cleaning the drawers. She involved the captain, Amaal, asking him to order Ashnoor Kaur and Nehal to help Neelam. Later, while discussing the matter with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor, Amaal concluded that Kunickaa was trying to create drama in the kitchen even when she had no work there. Amaal then quipped that he wouldn’t take orders from her as he was not her “servant.” The two then got into a heated argument, with Amaal becoming aggressive and shouting at Kunickaa. He later apologised to her for being rude.

Recent developments in Bigg Boss 19

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar came as a reality check for many contestants, including Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. Farah Khan bashed the three for their behaviour in the house. The house dynamics have since changed, with Nehal, Farhana and Baseer no longer on friendly terms. Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia were the first two contestants to be eliminated from the show.